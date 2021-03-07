A-K Valley basketball playoff capsules: Games for Monday, March 8, 2021

Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 2:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Domenica Delaney drives to the basket against Penn Hills during a WPIAL Class 5A playoff game on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Fox Chapel High School.

Here’s a look at Monday’s WPIAL basketball playoff games involving A-K Valley teams:

Boys

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

10-Deer Lakes (10-3) at 2-Lincoln Park (15-5)

6 p.m. Monday

Coaches: Terence Parham, Deer Lakes; Mike Bariski, Lincoln Park

Winner plays: Winner of 6-Central Valley (11-5) at 3-Montour (13-7) 6 p.m. Thursday

About Deer Lakes: Deer Lakes coach Terence Parham needs one victory for the 200th coaching win of his career. After playing one game in a little less than a month, the Lancers poured in eight 3-pointers to upset No. 7 Elizabeth Forward by 32 points Thursday. Sophomore Bryce Robson tallied 22 points in the win.

About Lincoln Park: The Leopards are looking for their sixth straight trip to the WPIAL championship. After their first-round victory over Knoch, they’ve won 12 of their past 13 games. Against Knoch, Lincoln Park had four players score in double-digits, led by L.A. Pratt’s 15 points.

Girls

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

8-Fox Chapel (12-8) at 1-Trinity (19-1)

6 p.m. Monday

Coaches: Marty Matvey, Fox Chapel; Kathy McConnell-Miller, Trinity

Winner plays: Winner of 5-Woodland Hills (12-5) at 4-Thomas Jefferson (12-8), 6 p.m. Thursday

About Fox Chapel: The Foxes scored all their nine fourth-quarter points from the free throw line to defeat Penn Hills, 39-34, in the first round Thursday. Domenica Delaney and Elsie Smith each had 11 points, and Ellie Schwartzman had 14 rebounds for the Foxes. Fox Chapel started the season 1-5 but has won 11 of 14 games since.

About Trinity: The top-seeded Hillers are the highest-scoring team in Class 5A at 69.0 ppg. They are coming off an 83-36 win over Mars in the first round. Courtney Dahlquist, who averages 17.4 ppg, scored 22. Kaylin Venick added 14 and Alyssa Clutter had 12. They scored 33 straight points during a 10-minute first-half stretch. Trinity, the WPIAL runner-up last season, has won 15 straight games since losing to Class 6A semifinalist Norwin on Jan. 16.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

