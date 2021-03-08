A-K Valley basketball playoff capsules: Games for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Monday, March 8, 2021 | 2:42 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Leechburg senior Dylan Cook goes up for a layup against St. Joseph during their Section 3-A matchup.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s WPIAL basketball playoff games involving A-K Valley teams:

Boys

Semifinals

Class 6A

6-Pine-Richland (13-5) at 2-Fox Chapel (20-2)

6 p.m. Tuesday

Coaches: Bob Petcash, Pine-Richland; Zach Skrinjar, Fox Chapel

Winner plays: Winner of 5-Butler (12-8) at 1-Upper St. Clair (18-1), 8 p.m. Friday in WPIAL championship at Peters Township’s AHN Arena

About Pine-Richland: The Rams beat No. 3 Hempfield by four points on Friday to advance to the WPIAL semifinals. They had three players score in double figures, and Luke Shanahan led the way with 22 points. The Rams have made the semifinals five of the past six years.

About Fox Chapel: The Foxes had all five starters score in double-figures against North Allegheny in the quarterfinals. They are in the semifinals for the first time since 2015. Eli Yofan leads the Foxes at 21.9 points per game.

Class 2A

6-Leechburg (9-4) at 2-Rochester (13-4)

6 p.m. Tuesday

Coaches: Damian Davies, Leechburg; Sean Keaton, Rochester

Winner plays: Winner of 5-Union (10-4) at 1-Bishop Canevin (14-5), 8 p.m. Friday in WPIAL championship at North Allegheny

About Leechburg: After losing to Eden Christian twice in the regular season, Leechburg beat them in double overtime Friday. Senior guard Dylan Cook fouled out in the first overtime of the victory. The Blue Devils are making their third trip to the semifinals and first since they won it all in 2007.

About Rochester: A year after going 0-21, the Rams are on the verge of a WPIAL championship appearance. They beat Western Beaver by 19 points in the quarterfinals. They are averaging 57.6 points.

Girls

Semifinals

Class 4A

4-Knoch (10-1) at 1-Beaver (18-0)

6 p.m. Tuesday

Coaches: Chris Andreassi, Knoch; Greg Huston, Beaver

Winner plays: Winner of 3-Southmoreland (16-4) at 2-Quaker Valley (14-4), 5 p.m. Friday in WPIAL championship at Peters Township’s AHN Arena

About Knoch: The Knights are in the semifinals for the first time in school history. Thanks to a 21-point outing from Nina Shaw, Knoch punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 51-45 win over Blackhawk. Knoch’s only loss of the season came in a 51-41 defeat to Laurel, which is the No. 4 seed in the WPIAL Class 3A bracket.

About Beaver: The Bobcats haven’t lost a game this season long and are averaging 53.8 points. They earned wins over Burrell and Elizabeth Forward to advance to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals. After losing to Mohawk last season, they are looking for their second straight trip to the WPIAL championship game.

