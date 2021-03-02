A-K Valley basketball playoff capsules: Games for Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Boys
First round
Class 5A
15-Plum (9-5) at 2-New Castle (17-2)
6 p.m. Wednesday
Coaches: Mark Marino, Plum; Ralph Blundo, New Castle
Winner plays: Winner of 10-Latrobe (7-6) at 7-Thomas Jefferson (18-4), noon Saturday
About Plum: The Mustangs secured their first playoff victory since 2015-16 with a 57-53 win over West Allegheny on Saturday. They’ve won five straight games since a 53-50 loss to No. 4 Highlands on Feb. 12. They’ve allowed an average of 44.6 points during a five-game winning streak while also scoring 51.4 points.
About New Castle: The Red Hurricanes are looking for their fourth WPIAL championship in five years. After a loss to No. 1 Chartiers Valley on Feb. 12, they’ve won four straight games. They’ve also averaged 73.6 points this season, which is the third-highest in the WPIAL.
13-Trinity (9-8) at Highlands (13-5)
6 p.m. Wednesday
Coaches: Tim Tessmer, Trinity; Tyler Stoczynski, Highlands
Winner plays: Winner of 12-Franklin Regional (8-7) at 5-Mars (14-3), noon Saturday
About Trinity: With their 70-47 win over Kiski Area, the Hillers earned their first playoff victory since 2017 when they made a run to the WPIAL semifinals. Mike Dunn scored 37 points. Their 70-point performance was their second-highest scoring effort of the season.
About Highlands: The Golden Rams are looking for their second straight WPIAL championship after winning Class 4A last season. After winning 10 of their first 11 games, the Golden Rams have lost four of their past seven, including losses to defending WPIAL Class 5A champ Laurel Highlands, defending WPIAL Class 2A champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Allderdice.
