A-K Valley boys athlete of the week: Burrell’s Joe Scolaro

By:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | 9:31 AM

Submitted by Joe Scolaro Burrell’s Joe Scolaro is a member of the 2021-22 hockey team.

Joe Scolaro

Class: Senior

School: Highlands/Burrell

Sport: Hockey

Report card: Scolaro scored twice and had an assist to help Burrell’s hockey team top Wilmington, 7-1, last Monday. It was his second two-goal game of the season. He had a team-leading six goals and 11 points entering Monday’s game against Ringgold. Scolaro is a student at Highlands, which co-ops with Burrell for hockey.

How did you feel about last week’s performance?

It went well for us. I feel like we executed the game right and played well as a team.

What’s been the key to your strong start scoring goals?

I always try to play hard and work my hardest during every shift. When I get the puck, I’m always looking to get it to the net as much as I can.

How has the team been growing under first-year coach Luke Kopchak?

He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He always makes practices fun for us. He’s the reason I joined the team.

Is there any significance behind your jersey number (64)?

My dad wore No. 65 when he played in high school, and Mario Lemieux wore No. 66, so I decided to wear No. 64.

What NHL player do you enjoy watching and would like to pattern your game after?

I like Jake Guentzel, because he is always moving around and is fast with the puck. He’s a scrappy player. I like to play that way.

What’s your favorite school subject?

I’d say I enjoy English the most, because my good friends are in that class and our teacher, Mr. Ryan Wilpula, makes it fun for us to learn.

What are your hobbies outside of hockey?

I like hanging out with my friends. I also like looking at classic cars. My favorite car is a 1965 Mustang.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Burrell