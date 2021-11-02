A-K Valley boys athlete of the week: Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | 10:38 AM

Submitted by Carson McCoy Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy is a member of the 2021 cross country team.

Class: Senior

School: Deer Lakes

Sport: Cross country

Report card: McCoy placed fourth at the WPIAL cross country championships Thursday with a time of 17 minutes, 39.7 seconds, earning a trip to the PIAA meet. It is the second sport in which McCoy has qualified for states. He is the reigning WPIAL and PIAA 1,600-meter champion in track and field.

How did you feel about your run at the WPIAL meet?

I was definitely happy about the finish, but not totally satisfied. Off the start I felt a little rough, so I buckled down and made sure I got to states.

What are your goals for the PIAA meet?

I’m just hoping for a top-10 finish.

How does it feel qualifying for states in cross country compared to qualifying for states in track?

There are different aspects to each one. Qualifying for states in cross country there’s a little more breathing to make it, but with my strengths and abilities, cross country is not my expertise. It’s definitely good to make it for cross country.

Where does your passion for running come from?

Honestly, it just kind of started out of nowhere. Going into my junior year, I got hooked on a training plan from (Deer Lakes grad Josh Yourish), who went on to run in college. I stuck to it and kept on rolling with it.

Do you have any superstitions or pre-race routines?

Not really. I kind of like to mix it up. That way if something doesn’t go right it doesn’t panic me.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Any of the sciences, really. Biology, chemistry … anything dealing with the body. I plan on majoring in kinesiology.

What are your hobbies outside of running?

I like golfing and playing chess.

