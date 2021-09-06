A-K Valley boys athlete of the week: Kiski Area’s Campbell Curry

Monday, September 6, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Submitted by Nancy Curry Kiski Area’s Campbell Curry is a member of the 2021 golf and soccer teams.

Campbell Curry

Class: Senior

School: Kiski Area

Sport: Golf/Soccer

Report card: Curry carded a 41 to help Kiski Area edge Freeport, 246-249, in the Section 1-3A opener at Willowbrook Country Club. He also shot 42 against Butler. Curry is a forward on the Cavaliers’ soccer team, making him a unique athlete who plays two sports in the same season.

What was working well for you in the match against Freeport?

I actually got off to a pretty poor start. I double-bogeyed the first two holes, but I bounced back to birdie two of the next three holes. Then I triple-bogeyed the next hole, but I rebounded to par the last three holes. I did a good job of collecting my emotions. I had to fight the whole way through to post a decent score for my team.

How do you balance playing two sports in the fall?

I’ve been doing it since I was a freshman, but I knew from the beginning it was going to be really hard. I just love the two sports so much that I couldn’t give one up. It’s a challenge juggling golf, soccer and grades all at once, but I have a lot of people around me to help me get through it.

Who has been a big influence in your golf career?

My father (David). He never played competitive golf but has always been a recreational golfer. He got me started, and from there, I really fell in a love with it and kept going.

What club are you most comfortable with?

Probably my 7-iron. Every time I’m 170 to 180 yards, I know I can confidently take out my 7-iron and put a good swing on it.

What golf course that you haven’t played is on your bucket list?

Oakmont Country Club. I’ve played all over the Pittsburgh area, down in Florida and some other places on the East Coast, but I’ve never played Oakmont.

What playing partners would be in your ideal golf foursome?

Tiger Woods, Dave Chappelle and Justin Thomas. I think that would be a pretty funny group.

What is your favorite school subject?

I’d say English. I really enjoy writing and certain parts of literature.

Do you have any college plans?

I want to go to a major four-year school in the south. Right now, Tennessee is at the top of the list. I don’t plan on doing any athletics, and I plan to study business.

What hobbies do you have outside of the sports you play?

I live right on the Allegheny River, so I like water skiing and boating.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

