A-K Valley boys athlete of the week: Plum’s Lucas Pittman

By:

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | 9:44 AM

Submitted by Pittman family Plum’s Lucas Pittman is a junior on the 2021 boys soccer team.

Lucas Pittman

Class: Junior

School: Plum

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Pittman scored four goals for Plum in a 9-0 win over Obama Academy on Sept. 13 and had an assist in a 3-0 win at Penn Hills on Sept. 15. Through the first six games, Pittman had six goals and three assists.

What was it like to score four goals in a game?

I don’t remember the last time I did that, so it felt pretty good to put four in the back of the net. Obama Academy has a pretty good defense, so it wasn’t easy to get four.

Plum has scored 21 goals over the last three section games. What has been the key to the offense?

This team has played with each other since we were super young. We’re all super close and know how to connect on the field.

How has last year’s upset loss to South Fayette in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs motivated the team going into this season?

It motivates us to not underestimate any team and take every game seriously. That early round exit is pushing us to get back to the playoffs and, hopefully, make a good run.

Who has been a big influence in your soccer career?

This season it’s been my twin brother, Ben, because in the Franklin Regional game he ended up with a season-ending injury. That motivates me to work harder and be better than I was the game before.

What has it been like growing up with Ben and sharing the field with him when he is healthy?

It’s the best thing I could ever ask for. We get each other. I play up in the front three at wing or striker, and he is a midfielder. We know what our strengths and weaknesses are, so we help each other become better people and soccer players.

What is your favorite professional soccer team?

Manchester City. I love how they play.

What is your favorite school subject?

I’d say either history or English. Definitely not math.

What hobbies do you have outside of soccer?

I ran track in eighth grade, but we didn’t have a track season my freshman year because of covid and I didn’t run last year, but I think I’m going to go back and run this spring. I mainly run the 400, 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Plum