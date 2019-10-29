A-K Valley boys soccer capsule for Oct. 30

By:

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 | 4:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Springdale’s Matt Taliani (top) battles Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ricco Ciccarelli for a header during their WPIAL Class A semifinal Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hampton High School.

Class A

4-Carlynton (17-3) vs. 6-Springdale (15-4)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Moon

Winner advances to PIAA Class A Tournament

Coaches: Nick Showman, Carlynton; Cesareo Sanchez, Springdale

Players to Watch: Demetrius Howe, MF, Jr., Carlynton; Andrew Haus, GK, So., Springdale

Corner Kicks: The Dynamos are seeking their second trip to the PIAA tournament in three years. Carlynton is making one of the deepest postseason runs in school history. Before its 3-0 loss to Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class A semifinals, Carlynton had won 11 straight games. … Springdale lost two section games this year, both to Carlynton. The two teams shared the Section 3-A title. Springdale had won nine straight before its 4-2 semifinal loss to Greensburg Central Catholic.

