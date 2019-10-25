A-K Valley boys soccer playoff capsules for Saturday, Oct. 26
Friday, October 25, 2019 | 6:18 PM
Saturday’s games
Boys
Class AAAA semifinals
1-Plum (16-0-2) vs. 4-Canon McMillan (13-3-1)
4 p.m. at Mars High School
Winner plays: Winner of 2-Mt. Lebanon (14-4-1)/3-Seneca Valley (14-3-1)
Coaches: Raf Kolankowski, Plum; Larry Fingers, Canon-McMillan
Players to watch: AJ Koma, Jr., F, Plum; Owen Maher, Jr., D, Canon-McMillan
Corner kicks: The Mustangs captured their first playoff victory since 2005 on Wednesday with a 4-0 win over Upper St. Clair. … Canon McMillan earned their semifinal appearance with a 2-1 overtime victory over Fox Chapel after giving up an own goal. … The Big Macs have won seven of their last eight games and have given up eight goals in that stretch. … The Mustangs have four shutouts in their past five games.
Class AA semifinals
2-Deer Lakes (15-4) vs. 3-South Park (15-4-1)
2 p.m. at Mars High school
Winner plays: Winner of 1-Quaker Valley (18-2)/4-Shady Side Academy (14-2-1)
Coaches: Dan Yates, Deer Lakes; Jonathan Cantwell, South Park
Players to watch: Devin Murray, Jr., MF, Deer Lakes; Dylan Weiss, Jr., D, South Park
Corner kicks: South Park’s last six games have been decided by one goal, with their only loss a 1-0 defeat to Trinity in its regular-season finale. … Deer Lakes freshman goalkeeper Nick Braun has 10 shutouts this season. … In the Lancers’ last 10 games, they have won nine and have only allowed three goals. … The Eagles earned their semifinal appearance with a 1-0 overtime win over Freedom.
Class A semifinals
2-Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3-1) vs. 6-Springdale (15-3)
2 p.m. at Hampton High School
Winner plays: Winner of 1-Winchester Thurston (15-1)/4-Carlynton (17-2)
Coaches: Tyler Solis, Greensburg Central Catholic; Cesareo Sanchez, Springdale
Players to watch: Nate Ward, Sr., F, Greensburg Central Catholic; Chris Mitchell, Fr., F, Springdale
Corner kicks: The Dynamos secured their semifinals appearance with a 2-1 win over Bishop Canevin. Both of Springdale’s winning goals this postseason came from the Mitchell brothers, Chris and Mike. … Greensburg Central Catholic lost to No. 1 seed Winchester Thurston, 3-2, during their final regular-season game. … The Centurions are searching for their first WPIAL title since 2009.
