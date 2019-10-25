A-K Valley boys soccer playoff capsules for Saturday, Oct. 26

Friday, October 25, 2019 | 6:18 PM

Deer Lakes’ Colton Spence battles North Catholic’s Brendan Shantz for the ball during their WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Seneca Valley High School.

Saturday’s games

Boys

Class AAAA semifinals

1-Plum (16-0-2) vs. 4-Canon McMillan (13-3-1)

4 p.m. at Mars High School

Winner plays: Winner of 2-Mt. Lebanon (14-4-1)/3-Seneca Valley (14-3-1)

Coaches: Raf Kolankowski, Plum; Larry Fingers, Canon-McMillan

Players to watch: AJ Koma, Jr., F, Plum; Owen Maher, Jr., D, Canon-McMillan

Corner kicks: The Mustangs captured their first playoff victory since 2005 on Wednesday with a 4-0 win over Upper St. Clair. … Canon McMillan earned their semifinal appearance with a 2-1 overtime victory over Fox Chapel after giving up an own goal. … The Big Macs have won seven of their last eight games and have given up eight goals in that stretch. … The Mustangs have four shutouts in their past five games.

•••

Class AA semifinals

2-Deer Lakes (15-4) vs. 3-South Park (15-4-1)

2 p.m. at Mars High school

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Quaker Valley (18-2)/4-Shady Side Academy (14-2-1)

Coaches: Dan Yates, Deer Lakes; Jonathan Cantwell, South Park

Players to watch: Devin Murray, Jr., MF, Deer Lakes; Dylan Weiss, Jr., D, South Park

Corner kicks: South Park’s last six games have been decided by one goal, with their only loss a 1-0 defeat to Trinity in its regular-season finale. … Deer Lakes freshman goalkeeper Nick Braun has 10 shutouts this season. … In the Lancers’ last 10 games, they have won nine and have only allowed three goals. … The Eagles earned their semifinal appearance with a 1-0 overtime win over Freedom.

•••

Class A semifinals

2-Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3-1) vs. 6-Springdale (15-3)

2 p.m. at Hampton High School

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Winchester Thurston (15-1)/4-Carlynton (17-2)

Coaches: Tyler Solis, Greensburg Central Catholic; Cesareo Sanchez, Springdale

Players to watch: Nate Ward, Sr., F, Greensburg Central Catholic; Chris Mitchell, Fr., F, Springdale

Corner kicks: The Dynamos secured their semifinals appearance with a 2-1 win over Bishop Canevin. Both of Springdale’s winning goals this postseason came from the Mitchell brothers, Chris and Mike. … Greensburg Central Catholic lost to No. 1 seed Winchester Thurston, 3-2, during their final regular-season game. … The Centurions are searching for their first WPIAL title since 2009.

