A-K Valley boys soccer playoff capsules

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 | 4:44 PM

Plum’s DD Flowers controls the ball in front of Knoch’s Adam Walker during a scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Previous Next

Wednesday’s games

Boys soccer

Quarterfinals

CLASS AAAA

1-Plum (15-0-2) vs. 8-Upper St. Clair (12-3-2)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Plum

Winner Plays: Winner of 4-Canon-McMillan/5-Fox Chapel

Coaches: Raf Kolankowski, Plum; Uwe Schneider, Upper St. Clair

Players to Watch: DD Flowers, Jr., F, Plum; Colin Sibley, Sr., F, Upper St. Clair

Corner Kicks: The Mustangs are looking for their first playoff win since 2005, when they went on to capture their only WPIAL title. The Panthers have a historic boys soccer history with 11 WPIAL championships. After losing to North Allegheny, 2-1, to end their regular season, Upper St. Clair defeated the Tigers, 2-0, in the first round. Plum and Upper St. Clair met two years ago in the first round, the Panthers upset Plum, 2-1, in overtime.

4-Canon McMillan (12-3-1) vs. 5-Fox Chapel (12-3-3)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Canon McMillan

Winner Plays: Winner of 1-Plum/8-Upper St. Clair

Coaches: Larry Fingers, Canon McMillan; Erik Ingram, Fox Chapel

Players to Watch: Joey Fonagy, Jr., F, Canon-McMillan; Tommy Tsai, Sr, MF, Fox Chapel

Corner Kicks: Canon-McMillan has won six of their past seven games and have outscored opponents 23-9. Two of Canon-Mac’s losses came against Mt. Lebanon, the Class AAAA No. 2 seed. In their first-round victory over Woodland Hills, the Foxes showcased their depth, using 18 players in the first half. Fox Chapel is in search of its first WPIAL title since 1995.

CLASS AA

1-Quaker Valley (17-2) vs. 9-Freeport (12-5-2)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Moon

Winner Plays: Winner of 4-Shady Side Academy (13-2-1)/5-Charleroi (18-1)

Coaches: Andrew Marshall, Quaker Valley; Dave Teorsky, Freeport

Players to Watch: Dom Reiter, Sr., F, Quaker Valley; Hunter Hardin, Sr., MF, Freeport

Corner Kicks: The Quakers haven’t lost since Sept. 3, when West Allegheny defeated them 3-1. In their last four games, the Quakers are outscoring opponents 32-4. Freeport won their first-round game over Keystone Oaks in a shootout. Quaker Valley knocked Freeport out of the playoffs last year, 6-1.

2-Deer Lakes (14-4) vs. 7-North Catholic (13-3-2)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Seneca Valley

Winner Plays: Winner of 3-South Park (14-4-1)/6-Freedom (11-8)

Coaches: Dan Yates, Deer Lakes; Aaron Kelly, North Catholic

Players to Watch: Michael Sullivan, Jr., MF, Deer Lakes; Joe Kearney, Sr., F, North Catholic

Corner Kicks: In their past four games, the Lancers have only allowed one goal. The Trojans have lost or tied three of their last five games. The Lancers captured their second straight section title this season and are in search of their first WPIAL title. The Trojans are looking for their second title in three years.

CLASS A

6-Springdale (14-3) vs 14-Bishop Canevin (10-6-2)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Mars

Winner Plays: Winner of 2-Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-1)/7-Avonworth (15-3)

Coaches: Cesareo Sanchez, Springdale; Albert Gestiehr, Bishop Canevin

Players to Watch: Mike Mitchell, Sr., F, Springdale; Jack Staley, Jr., F/M, Bishop Canevin

Corner Kicks: In order to advance to the quarterfinals, the Crusaders upset No. 3 Riverside, 4-1. Before their upset, Bishop Canevin had lost or tied their last four games, including a 5-1 loss to Riverside. Springdale has only allowed one goal since Sept. 26. Sophomore goalkeeper Andrew Haus has recorded 10 shutouts this season and has only allowed 10 goals.

