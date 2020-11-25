A-K Valley cross country all-star teams announced

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 4:36 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Knoch senior Mike Formica crosses the finish line while competing at the WPIAL Class AA cross country championships Oct. 28, 2020, at White Oak Park. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Area freshman Eliza Miller took second at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association cross country meet Oct. 15, 2020, at Westmoreland County Community College. Previous Next

After a fall season like no other, area cross country coaches came together recently to celebrate the athletes who competed on some of the biggest stages in the WPIAL and beyond with the sixth edition of the Alle-Kiski cross country all-star teams.

The coaches review selection criteria such as performances at invitationals, WPIALs and the state championships and submit the names of runners for consideration. A list then is developed for coaches’ review and discussion.

From there, the runners of the year and first-, second- and honorable mention lists are finalized.

Each runner recognized will receive a certificate acknowledging their selections.

Knoch senior Mike Formica, the WPIAL Class AA champion, has been selected the boys runner of the year, while Kiski Area freshman Eliza Miller, the fifth-place finisher in the Class AAA girls race at WPIALs, is the girls runner of the year.

“I feel we have a great representation of the area’s runners who deserve to be recognized,” Knoch boys and girls cross country coach Wess Brahler said.

“The area coaches do a great job with their programs and understand the importance of what this recognition means for all our runners.”

The honors recognize those affiliated with Knoch, Freeport, Shady Side Academy, Highlands, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Plum, Armstrong, Riverview, Kiski Area and Burrell.

2020 Alle-Kiski Cross Country All-Star Teams

Boys

Runner of the Year: Mike Formica, Senior, Knoch

Team of the Year: Riverview

Coach of the Year: Desiree Rotundo, Deer Lakes

First Team

Mason Ochs, Senior, Riverview

Carson McCoy, Junior, Deer Lakes

Adam Lauer, Senior, Shady Side Academy

Jake Folaron, Senior, Kiski Area

Jack Lorence, Junior, Fox Chapel

Daniel Deal, Senior, Knoch

Matt Dongiovanni, Senior, Kiski Area

Shane Funk, Senior, Fox Chapel

Parker Steele, Junior, Riverview

Jose Morales, Senior, Fox Chapel

Second Team

Joseph George, Senior, Kiski Area

Gideon Deasy, Senior, Riverview

Thompson Lau, Shady Side Academy

Ethan Napolitan, Junior, Fox Chapel

Amberson Bauer, Sophomore, Riverview

Jacob Schaeffer, Junior, Freeport

Ty Laughlin, Junior, Riverview

Owen Carter, Junior, Fox Chapel

Jake Elder, Senior, Deer Lakes

Austen Haugh, Freshman, Knoch

Honorable Mention

Yunar Sesmas, Senior, Kiski Area

Phil Miller, Junior, Kiski Area

Aidan Sebastian, Senior, Riverview

John Rhoden, Freshman, Freeport

Ryan Kenyon, Senior, Fox Chapel

Max Hilliard, Senior, Deer Lakes

Evan Chess, Sophomore, Knoch

Ben Perka, Junior, Freeport

Nate Mienke, Sophomore, Plum

Matt Wass, Senior, Burrell

Girls

Runner of the Year: Eliza Miller, Freshman, Kiski Area

Team of the Year: Knoch

Coach of the Year: Missy Schaeffer, Freeport

First Team

Laura Carter, Freshman, Fox Chapel

Clara Kelley, Freshman, Fox Chapel

Elyse Chess, Junior, Knoch

Emma Haugh, Freshman, Knoch

Chelsea Hartman, Freshman, Shady Side Academy

Lizeth Sesmas, Junior, Kiski Area

Emily Harajda, Freshman, Fox Chapel

Yumiko Kuo, Junior, Knoch

Maggie Hollobaugh, Senior, Freeport

Anne Lindsey, Freshman, Freeport

Second Team

Gabrielle Kline, Junior, Fox Chapel

Riley McIntyre, Junior, Fox Chapel

Leah Brockett, Freshman, Burrell

Anita Bhat, Sophomore, Freeport

Erin Schaeffer, Freshman, Freeport

Amelia Faust, Freshman, Plum

Tatiana Holt, Freshman, Kiski Area

Josie Plazio, Junior, Kiski Area

Ally Johnson, Riverview

Honorable Mention

Hannah Miller, Senior, Armstrong

Jocelyn Holko, Junior, Knoch

Emily Torbert, Freshman, Fox Chapel

Jessica Windows, Senior, Deer Lakes

Isabella Leger, Junior, Burrell

Livia Paoletti, Senior, Plum

Ashley Persia, Junior, Plum

Rebekah Young, Junior, Highlands

