A-K Valley cross country all-star teams announced
Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 4:36 PM
After a fall season like no other, area cross country coaches came together recently to celebrate the athletes who competed on some of the biggest stages in the WPIAL and beyond with the sixth edition of the Alle-Kiski cross country all-star teams.
The coaches review selection criteria such as performances at invitationals, WPIALs and the state championships and submit the names of runners for consideration. A list then is developed for coaches’ review and discussion.
From there, the runners of the year and first-, second- and honorable mention lists are finalized.
Each runner recognized will receive a certificate acknowledging their selections.
Knoch senior Mike Formica, the WPIAL Class AA champion, has been selected the boys runner of the year, while Kiski Area freshman Eliza Miller, the fifth-place finisher in the Class AAA girls race at WPIALs, is the girls runner of the year.
“I feel we have a great representation of the area’s runners who deserve to be recognized,” Knoch boys and girls cross country coach Wess Brahler said.
“The area coaches do a great job with their programs and understand the importance of what this recognition means for all our runners.”
The honors recognize those affiliated with Knoch, Freeport, Shady Side Academy, Highlands, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Plum, Armstrong, Riverview, Kiski Area and Burrell.
2020 Alle-Kiski Cross Country All-Star Teams
Boys
Runner of the Year: Mike Formica, Senior, Knoch
Team of the Year: Riverview
Coach of the Year: Desiree Rotundo, Deer Lakes
First Team
Mason Ochs, Senior, Riverview
Carson McCoy, Junior, Deer Lakes
Adam Lauer, Senior, Shady Side Academy
Jake Folaron, Senior, Kiski Area
Jack Lorence, Junior, Fox Chapel
Daniel Deal, Senior, Knoch
Matt Dongiovanni, Senior, Kiski Area
Shane Funk, Senior, Fox Chapel
Parker Steele, Junior, Riverview
Jose Morales, Senior, Fox Chapel
Second Team
Joseph George, Senior, Kiski Area
Gideon Deasy, Senior, Riverview
Thompson Lau, Shady Side Academy
Ethan Napolitan, Junior, Fox Chapel
Amberson Bauer, Sophomore, Riverview
Jacob Schaeffer, Junior, Freeport
Ty Laughlin, Junior, Riverview
Owen Carter, Junior, Fox Chapel
Jake Elder, Senior, Deer Lakes
Austen Haugh, Freshman, Knoch
Honorable Mention
Yunar Sesmas, Senior, Kiski Area
Phil Miller, Junior, Kiski Area
Aidan Sebastian, Senior, Riverview
John Rhoden, Freshman, Freeport
Ryan Kenyon, Senior, Fox Chapel
Max Hilliard, Senior, Deer Lakes
Evan Chess, Sophomore, Knoch
Ben Perka, Junior, Freeport
Nate Mienke, Sophomore, Plum
Matt Wass, Senior, Burrell
Girls
Runner of the Year: Eliza Miller, Freshman, Kiski Area
Team of the Year: Knoch
Coach of the Year: Missy Schaeffer, Freeport
First Team
Laura Carter, Freshman, Fox Chapel
Clara Kelley, Freshman, Fox Chapel
Elyse Chess, Junior, Knoch
Emma Haugh, Freshman, Knoch
Chelsea Hartman, Freshman, Shady Side Academy
Lizeth Sesmas, Junior, Kiski Area
Emily Harajda, Freshman, Fox Chapel
Yumiko Kuo, Junior, Knoch
Maggie Hollobaugh, Senior, Freeport
Anne Lindsey, Freshman, Freeport
Second Team
Gabrielle Kline, Junior, Fox Chapel
Riley McIntyre, Junior, Fox Chapel
Leah Brockett, Freshman, Burrell
Anita Bhat, Sophomore, Freeport
Erin Schaeffer, Freshman, Freeport
Amelia Faust, Freshman, Plum
Tatiana Holt, Freshman, Kiski Area
Josie Plazio, Junior, Kiski Area
Ally Johnson, Riverview
Honorable Mention
Hannah Miller, Senior, Armstrong
Jocelyn Holko, Junior, Knoch
Emily Torbert, Freshman, Fox Chapel
Jessica Windows, Senior, Deer Lakes
Isabella Leger, Junior, Burrell
Livia Paoletti, Senior, Plum
Ashley Persia, Junior, Plum
Rebekah Young, Junior, Highlands
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
