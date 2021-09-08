A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 2

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 4:43 PM

Dean Cecere

Riverview, Sr., RB/LB/SS

The Raiders senior hopes to pick up Friday against Carlynton where he left off two weeks ago against Shady Side Academy. Cecere carried the ball 18 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. Riverview returns to action after last week’s game with Chartiers-Houston was postponed because of covid issues within the program.

Logan Jendrejewski

Freeport, Sr., C/DL

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound two-way lineman is an anchor in the trenches for the Yellowjackets. Last week against Knoch, he made six tackles and rose to the occasion on special teams. Jendrejewski blocked a punt, recovered the ball and ran 16 yards for a touchdown in Freeport’s 28-14 victory. The Yellowjackets (1-1) host Avonworth on Friday.

Daniel Thimons

Highlands, Sr., OL/DL

At center, the Golden Rams veteran lineman gets the offense started. He also has been a factor defensively over the first two weeks for undefeated Highlands. Thimons owns a team-best 13 tackles, including three sacks, and a fumble recovery from victories over University Prep and Valley. The Golden Rams face Burrell on Friday.

Chase Weihrauch

Springdale, So., WR/DB

Playing alongside recognizable names such as seniors Logan Dexter and John Utiss in the Dynamos passing game, Weihrauch is hoping to make a name for himself. He made an impact Friday against Shady Side Academy as he hauled in a 53-yard touchdown from quarterback Legend Ausk in the third quarter of a 40-12 victory. Springdale visits Summit Academy on Saturday.

