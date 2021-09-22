A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 4

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 6:27 PM

Thomas Burke

Leechburg, Sr., QB/CB

The Blue Devils’ veteran performer had a big game last week against Clairton, throwing for 360 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions. It was the most passing yardage accumulated in the WPIAL for Week 3. Burke, who hopes to help Leechburg return to the win column this week against conference rival Springdale, has completed 49 of 82 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns through four games.

Caden DiCaprio

Burrell, Sr., RB/LB

DiCaprio ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries against East Allegheny last week. His total yards was the third most in the WPIAL in Week 3, landing him behind only Steel Valley’s Nijhay Burt (285) and Carmichaels Trenton Carter (216). In four games, DiCaprio has rushed 73 times for 459 yards and four scores.

C.J. Hepler

Kiski Area, Sr., RB/OL

Hepler has been a workhorse in the backfield for the Cavaliers the past two weeks. He carried the ball 19 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 41-7 rout of Connellsville. The week before, against Latrobe, he ran the ball 21 times for 136 yards and a pair of scores. Hepler returned to the team this season after having not played football since eighth grade.

Cody Scarantine

Deer Lakes, Sr., RB/CB

The Lancers broke out in a big way against Derry last Friday, and Scarantine was a part of the fun. He collected 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries in the 49-0 rout. The Deer Lakes senior, who has 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season, is back healthy after missing all of the truncated 2020 season recovering from a broken leg.

