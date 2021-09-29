A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 5

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 4:50 PM

Nick Curci

Apollo-Ridge, Jr., RB/LB

Curci returned to the lineup against Burrell and was an impact player in both the running and passing games. He carried the ball 11 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns and added four catches for 126 yards and two scores. Defensively, Curci recorded a team-best eight tackles.

Tyler Foley

Leechburg, Jr., WR/CB

Foley has emerged as a reliable receiving threat for quarterback Thomas Burke III among a talented group of pass catchers in the Blue Devils offense. Against Springdale last Friday, Foley caught four passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Foley hopes to have another big game Friday as Leechburg visits Jeannette in an Eastern Conference matchup.

Landan Signorella

Highlands, Jr., WR/DB

At 6-foot-3, the Golden Rams pass catcher is a strong target for quarterback Chandler Thimons. Signorella leads Highlands in both receiving yards (308) and touchdowns (five) through five weeks of play. He is second in receptions (14) and averages 22 yards a catch. He also has 15 stops on defense and has recorded an interception.

Kaden Thomas

Plum, Jr., OL/DL

Thomas again made his presence felt on defense as Plum shut out Mars last Friday for its first win of the season. He recorded seven tackles, two for a loss, and intercepted a pass in the 29-0 victory. His 44 total stops through five games leads the Mustangs. He had 15 tackles against Fox Chapel in Week 2 and 14 more against Indiana in Week 3.

