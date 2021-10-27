A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 9

By:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 4:59 PM

Devin Beattie

Burrell, So., RB/DB

Beattie is one the many young players who have helped keep the Bucs alive for a WPIAL playoff spot heading into the final week of the regular season. Last week against Derry, he ran nine times for 82 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 43-13 win. Beattie hopes to again be a factor as Burrell battles rival Valley on Friday.

Sean Franzi

Plum, So., QB/DB/P

The first-year starter under center for the Mustangs put up strong performances the past two weeks in games against Knoch and Armstrong, combining for 394 passing yards and four touchdowns. For the season, he is 70 for 134 for 908 yards and seven TDs against just two interceptions. Plum shoots for a WPIAL playoff berth this Friday against Greensburg Salem.

Chandler Thimons

Highlands, Jr., QB/LB

The Golden Rams signal-caller was a huge part of last Friday’s 40-20 win against Greensburg Salem as he passed for two scores and rushed for three others. He went over 1,000 yards passing in the victory and now has 14 touchdowns through the air in nine games. Thimons also is second on the team with nine rushing touchdowns.

Jack Visco

Fox Chapel, Jr., TE/LB

The Foxes have clinched a spot in the WPIAL playoffs and need a win Friday against Penn Hills to have a shot at a share of the conference title. Visco will be a key part of a defense that hopes to contain a potentially potent Indians offense. He is second on the team with 53 tackles and owns a sack and an interception through nine games.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Fox Chapel, Highlands, Plum