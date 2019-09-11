A-K Valley football players to watch for Week 3

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 6:13 PM

Trey Darrah

Deer Lakes, sr., WR/DB

Darrah was a key target for quarterback Aris Hasley against Uniontown last week as he hauled in seven passes for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That gives him season totals of 14 catches for a team-best 285 yards and five scores.

Brandon Green

Springdale, sr., RB/LB

Green made an impact defensively against Monessen last Friday with 15 tackles and three sacks. The Dynamos won 28-7. Green has collected a team-best 32 tackles over the first three games.

Dom Reiter

Apollo-Ridge, jr., RB/LB/DB

Reiter was a key part of the Vikings’ defensive effort that limited Carlynton to a single touchdown last Friday. He finished with six tackles, and that total included a pair of sacks.

Mikey Scherer

Burrell, sr., RB/LB

Scherer has been a strong complement to the Bucs passing game. He logged 22 carries for 50 yards last week against Elizabeth Forward and has 50 rushes for 238 yards (4.76 yards per carry) and a touchdown through three games.

