A-K Valley football players to watch for Week 6

By:

Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 1:46 PM

Submitted by Shawn Liotta Burrell’s AJ Corrado returns for the 2020 season. Submitted by Matt Morgan Plum’s Logan Brooks returns for the 2020 season. Submitted by Tom Loughran Fox Chapel’s Lorenzo Jenkins returns for the 2020 season. Submitted by DJ Loveland Highlands’ DJ Loveland returns for the 2020 season. Submitted Burrell’s AJ Corrado is a member of the 2019-20 wrestling team. Previous Next

Lorenzo Jenkins

Fox Chapel, jr., WR/DB

In wins over Shaler and Kiski Area after an 0-3 start, Jenkins caught a combined 13 passes for 240 yards and six touchdowns. He is averaging 16 yards a catch this season and owns totals of 24 catches, 383 yards and seven touchdowns. On the opposite side of the ball, Jenkins has recorded 31 tackles and one interception.

Logan Brooks

Plum, jr., WR/DB

Normally a threat in the passing game, Brooks shined in his lone rushing attempt last Friday against Hampton. His one carry went for a 74-yard touchdown as the Mustangs topped the Talbots, 20-7. Brooks added three catches for 41 yards, and he stands at 304 yards and four touchdowns on 13 receptions for the season.

DJ Loveland

Highlands, sr., WR/DB

The Golden Rams veteran got his team right back on track after Indiana scored its first touchdown in Friday’s Greater Allegheny Conference game. Loveland’s 87-yard kickoff return put Highlands ahead 20-7. Loveland also delivered six extra points and intercepted a pass on defense as the Golden Rams finished off a 48-13 victory. Loveland is third on the team in total points with 23.

AJ Corrado

Burrell, sr., WR/DB

The Bucs receiver has been the go-to guy in the passing game through the first five weeks. In Burrell’s rout of Deer Lakes on Friday, Corrado established season highs in receptions (11), receiving yards (172) and touchdowns (2). For the season, he has 34 catches for 595 yards and four scores. He also is a presence on defense, where he has 24 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Fox Chapel, Highlands, Plum