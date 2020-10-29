A-K Valley football players to watch for Week 8

Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 2:29 PM

Preston Sunday

Plum, sr., RB/LB

Sunday has been a difference maker on Fridays for the undefeated Mustangs. His 55 tackles through seven games lead the team with fellow senior Max Matolcsy (54). He was all over the field with 22 stops, including four for a loss, in a 20-7 Greater Allegheny Conference win over playoff-qualifier Hampton on Oct. 9. He recorded a pair of sacks and broke up two passes in last Friday’s 63-13 win over Armstrong.

Logan Harmon

Apollo-Ridge, sr., RB/LB

The Vikings’ human battering ram heads into Friday’s game with Washington with momentum after collecting 189 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries last week against Steel Valley. That puts him at 635 yards and 12 touchdowns in just five games. As an anchor at linebacker, Harmon owns 27 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles for a defense which has allowed just 10 points a game.

Demitri Fritch

Springdale, sr., WR/DB

The 6-foot-4 veteran pass catcher tallied four grabs for 53 yards in a 45-10 loss to No. 1 Clairton in last Friday’s regular-season finale. The versatile offensive threat owns six receiving touchdowns this season to go along with two scoring runs. He also threw for 209 yards and two TDs against Leechburg. The Dynamos will be looking for Fritch to make his mark on the road against No. 2 Rochester.

Vinnie Clark

Freeport, jr., WR/DB/K/P

Clark has become a featured pass catcher in the young and improving Yellowjackets offense. He has racked up 100 or more receiving yards and a touchdown in three straight games, including 117 yards on a season-best seven grabs in last Friday’s 26-14 loss to No. 1 North Catholic. He pulled in six for 117 yards in a win over Burrell and tallied five receptions for 134 yards in a victory over Derry.

