A-K Valley football players to watch in 2021 Week 10

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 6:52 PM

Logan Brooks

Plum, Sr., WR/DB

Brooks has been key part of the Mustangs passing game all season, but he picked up his pace the past several weeks with a combined 23 catches for 263 yards and three touchdowns against Knoch, Armstrong and Greensburg Salem. He hauled in 11 passes for 82 yards and two scores as the Mustangs beat Greensburg Salem last Friday to secure a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

Vinnie Clark

Freeport, Sr., WR/DB/K/P

The Yellowjackets’ veteran has been a difference maker on offense, defense and special teams this season. Clark has caught 16 passes for 187 yards and a team-best three touchdowns, and has recorded 34 tackles to go along with a sack and an interception. He is averaging 52.8 yards on 31 kickoffs with 10 touchbacks.

Andrew Harmon

Springdale, Sr., TE/LB

The Dynamos hope to slow down the potent West Greene offense on Friday, and the veteran linebacker again will be at the center of it all. Harmon leads the team with 99 total tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He helped Springdale secure a playoff spot last Saturday with a 35-0 shutout of rival Riverview.

Jake Schuffert

Leechburg, Sr., K

Also a key member of the Leechburg boys soccer team at defender, Schuffert joined the Blue Devils this fall as a kicker and his presence was felt last Friday in a 31-27 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic. In addition to a pair of extra points, he booted a key 34-yard field goal in the third quarter to extend the Blue Devils’ lead. He also kicked a 37-yard FG against Bishop Canevin.

