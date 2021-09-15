A-K Valley football players to watch in 2021 Week 3

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 5:02 PM

Collin Dietz

Fox Chapel, Sr., QB/LB

The Foxes signal-caller had a strong offensive effort last week against Plum in leading his team to its first win of the season. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns against just one interception. He added 24 yards on 13 carries. He hopes to be on point again Friday as Fox Chapel visits Franklin Regional.

Logan Johnson

Kiski Area, Sr., QB/CB

The Cavaliers veteran helped lead the team to its third victory in as many games to start the 2021 season. Johnson completed 10 of 15 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown last Friday against Latrobe. He added a pair of rushing scores in the 35-27 nonconference win. Johnson hopes to help lead Kiski Area to its first 4-0 start since 2002.

Brock White

Highlands, Sr., RB/LB

The Golden Rams standout has recovered from a knee injury suffered in May and hopes to increase his visibility this week against Mars. In his first game back last week against Burrell, White carried the ball four times for 16 yards. White and sophomore Luke Bombalski could create a formidable 1-2 punch in the backfield for the 3-0 Golden Rams.

Eli Rich

Leechburg, Sr., TE/DE

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Rich is a formidable target in the Blue Devils offensive attack. He helped put away Friday’s home win against Brentwood with a pair of scoring runs in the latter half of the third quarter. He then threw a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for some insurance in the 50-20 triumph.

