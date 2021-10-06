A-K Valley football players to watch in 2021 Week 6

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 6:02 PM

Dom Beyer

Plum, So., RB/LB

A consistent piece of the defensive puzzle for the Mustangs, Beyer has recorded 38 tackles and a sack in five games of his debut season as a key varsity performer. He made 10 tackles, nine solo, in last Friday’s 23-21 win over Highlands which put Plum at 2-0 in Greater Allegheny Conference play. He added nine stops in a 29-0 shutout of Mars two weeks ago.

Andrew Sullivan

Freeport, Sr., HB/LB

Sullivan made an impact on defense last Friday with 10 tackles, including three for a loss, as the Yellowjackets turned away Valley, 33-6. He recorded two of Freeport’s six quarterback sacks. He owns 10 tackles in each of the past three Yellowjackets’ games and has 47 tackles, 13 for a loss, and six sacks through five games this season.

Zidane Thomas

Fox Chapel, Sr., RB/LB

Thomas was a main focus of the Foxes offense last Friday against Shaler as he carried the ball 13 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the 24-14 victory. The win put the Foxes at 3-3 overall and 1-0 in Northeast Conference play. For the season, Thomas owns 85 carries, 683 yards (113.8 average) and a team-best eight rushing scores.

Conner Walker

Deer Lakes, Jr., WR/DB

Walker caught just one pass last Friday for 9 yards in the win over East Allegheny, but his defensive presence was felt with his two interceptions snuffing out Wildcats drives. They were crucial plays in what turned out to be a defensive battle, 9-7. Walker hopes to have a similar impact this week as the Lancers host Burrell.

