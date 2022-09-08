A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 2

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 7:12 PM

Devin Beattie

Burrell, jr., RB/DB

Beattie is part of a strong Bucs running game, and in last Friday’s overtime victory over Deer Lakes, he shined. Given the ball 23 times, Beattie rushed for 142 yards and scored the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard run. He hopes to be a factor again as Burrell takes on rival Valley in the “Battle of the Bypass.”

Ryan Cochran

Deer Lakes, jr. WR/DB

Cochran often is a focus of opposing defenses as they know he is a featured wideout. While limited to one catch for 5 yards in a Week Zero loss to Keystone Oaks, Cochran wasn’t going to be held down against Burrell. He hauled in Deer Lakes’ first touchdown, a 38-yard scoring connection with quarterback Derek Burk which tied the game in the second quarter.

Sean Franzi

Plum, jr., QB

The area features several quarterbacks who can throw the ball and also use their feet to gain yardage. Franzi has fit that mold for the Mustangs for a couple of years. He threw for just 89 yards in last week’s victory over Fox Chapel, but he produced running the ball, totaling 83 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the 28-13 triumph. Franzi is ready for similar opportunities this week as Plum takes on Shaler.

Alex Wurmb

Apollo-Ridge, jr., WR/DB

Listed as a wide receiver on the Vikings’ roster, Wurmb has shown his versatility in the offensive game plan. Last week against Valley, he complemented the bruising running of senior 240-pound tailback Nick Curci to the tune of five carries for 58 yards. His 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter in the battle of the Vikings put Apollo-Ridge ahead for good.

