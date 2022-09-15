A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 3

By:

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 8:09 PM

Submitted by Shawn Liotta Burrell’s Ryan Croushore is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted by Randy Walters Leechburg’s Tyler Foley is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted by Dave Brestensky Freeport’s Brady Sullivan is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted by Tim Burk Deer Lakes’ Wayne Love is a member of the 2022 football team. Previous Next

Ryan Croushore

Burrell, jr., K/P

Croushore shares his time with the football and soccer teams, and he proved his kicking worth in a big spot in Friday’s Battle of the Bypass against Valley. Late in the game, Croushore booted a 31-yard field goal to break a 27-27 tie and lift the Bucs to a win over the Vikings.

Tyler Foley

Leechburg, sr., WR/CB

Foley has proven to be a consistent pass-catching threat. While Leechburg was piling up points in the run game in last Friday’s 56-0 win over Bentworth, Foley got in the scoring act with a 12-yard TD grab. It was his third receiving touchdown in as many games to start the season.

Wayne Love

Deer Lakes, jr., WR/DB

Last week against Apollo-Ridge, Love made the most of his four catches, totaling 184 yards and three touchdowns in the 43-7 victory. His TD receptions of 47, 24 and 76 yards electrified the home crowd at Lancers stadium and helped stake Deer Lakes to a 28-0 lead in the third quarter.

Brady Sullivan

Freeport, jr., WR/LB

With injuries to key players impacting the Yellowjackets, Sullivan has been a stabilizing force in helping them stay undefeated at 3-0. Last week against Quaker Valley, he recorded six tackles, including a sack, and an interception in the victory. Sullivan leads the team in tackles with 27 through three weeks and owns two sacks and two interceptions.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Leechburg