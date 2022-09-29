A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 5
Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 6:57 PM
Carlo Buzzato
Riverview, jr., RB/LB
Buzzato was a big part of last week’s victory. He carried the ball 12 times for 62 yards and scored what turned out to be the winning points with a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter. Buzzato added two catches for 43 yards, and at linebacker, he made nine tackles and defended three passes.
Jayden Floyd
Leechburg, so., QB/DB
Floyd has been on point this season in place of graduated Thomas Burke III. But Friday, Floyd showed off his defensive prowess by scooping up a fumble and returning it 20 yards for a touchdown in Leechburg’s 20-13 loss to Eastern Conference foe Clairton. Floyd hopes to get the passing game going this week as the Blue Devils will attempt to bounce back.
Carson Heinle
Kiski Area, so., QB/FS
Heinle hopes to give the Cavaliers a spark as they look to break into the win column this week against Indiana after five losses to start the season. Last week against North Catholic, he completed 10 of 18 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown of 40 yards to Dom Dininno. Heinle also got Kiski into the end zone with a 25-yard run.
Mason Jones
Burrell, so., RB/DB
The Bucs are a run-first team to be sure, and last week, they didn’t attempt a pass and ran the ball 64 times. Jones is a key figure in the ground attack for Burrell. Against Yough last Friday, he carried the ball 16 times, tied with Devin Beattie for the most rushes, and totaled 83 yards. For the season, he has 377 yards and two scores on 75 carries.
