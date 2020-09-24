A-K Valley football players to watch in Week 3

By:

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 5:06 PM

Submitted Burrell’s Alex Arledge Submitted Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci Submitted Plum’s Eryck Moore Submitted Deer Lakes’ Paul Sciullo Previous Next

Eryck Moore

Plum, soph., RB/LB

The Mustangs back has been opening eyes the past couple of weeks. Two weeks ago, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder carried the ball nine times for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Greensburg Salem. Last week, in a rout of Indiana, he picked up 64 yards on eight rushing attempts and tallied two more scores. Plum travels to Mars on Friday seeking its first 3-0 start since 2015.

Nick Curci

Apollo-Ridge, soph., RB/LB

The 6-foot-2, 205 pounder has proven to be an effective complement to senior Logan Harmon in the Vikings run game. Last week against Freeport, Curci carried the ball eight times for 74 yards and his first touchdown of the season, a 17-yarder early in the fourth quarter of Apollo-Ridge’s 48-14 victory. He added two catches for 18 yards.

Alex Arledge

Burrell, sr., QB

The 1-1 Bucs hope to bounce back from last Friday’s loss to East Allegheny, and they will be counting on a big game against Apollo-Ridge from their 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal caller. Arledge owns four touchdowns so far in 2020, two through the air and two more in the running game. In two games, he has completed 20 of 36 passes for 283 yards and rushed 12 times for 50 yards. Arledge has 2,751 passing yards for his career.

Paul Sciullo

Deer Lakes, sr., OL/DL

The Lancers defensive lineman has proven to be a force in the trenches over the first two games of the season. He made eight tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles in Deer Lakes’ season-opening loss to Freeport. Last Friday against Derry, Sciullo led the way with 16 tackles, giving him a team-best 24 for the season. He hopes to help the Lancers (0-2, 0-2) pick up their first win of the season as they face Valley (0-2, 0-2) Friday.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Plum