A-K Valley football players to watch in Week 4

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 4:57 PM

Dylan Cook

Leechburg, jr., QB/DB

With the Blue Devils’ backs against the wall last Friday against Greensburg Central Catholic, Cook helped bring his team back. He threw two touchdowns in the final minutes of regulation to rally Leechburg from a 21-7 deficit and force overtime. He now has four TD passes on the season.

Scott Fraser

Knoch, sr., WR/FS

In the Knights offense, the run game is king, but Fraser is ready when a pass is called. He hauled in a 23-yard touchdown last Friday as part of Knoch’s 24-0 win over rival Highlands. He added four tackles to a defense that has allowed 6.8 points a game.

Billy Guzzi

Plum, jr., RB/DB

Guzzi ran for 136 yards on 17 carries and also caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jake Miller in Plum’s 49-14 win over Connellsville last week. The Mustangs will host McKeesport this Friday.

Cavin Kindler

Springdale, jr., RB/QB/LB

Taking the majority of the snaps under center against Bishop Canevin, after a Week 2 injury to Legend Ausk, Kindler carried the ball 11 times for 104 yards and added a touchdown pass. The Dynamos remained undefeated with a 41-6 win.

