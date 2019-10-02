A-K Valley football players to watch in Week 6

By:

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 5:17 PM

Submitted Riverview’s Dean Cecere is competing for the 2019 Raiders. Submitted Kiski Area’s Kyrell Hutcherson is competing for the Cavaliers during the 2019 season. Submitted Burrell’s Josh Boak is competing for the 2019 Bucs. Submitted Deer Lakes’ Jake Thimons is competing for the 2019 Lancers. Submitted Kiski Area’s Kyrell Hutcherson is competing for the 2019 Cavaliers. Previous Next

Josh Boak

Burrell, jr., RB/LB

The leading tackler in the Bucs’ defensive effort last Friday against a potent Deer Lakes offense, Boak has totaled 44 stops on the season, good for second on the team to fellow linebacker Mike Scherer (48).

Dean Cecere

Riverview, so., RB/DB

The Raiders’ running game posted more than 250 yards in last Saturday’s win over Imani Christian, and Cecere contributed 91 yards to the totals on 17 carries. He added seven tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.

Kyrell Hutcherson

Kiski Area, so., WR/DB

The Cavaliers’ defense produced several key stops in last Friday’s win over Hampton, and Hutcherson’s second-quarter interception at the goal line was no exception. He owns a team-best four interceptions on the season.

Jake Thimons

Deer Lakes, so., TE/LB

At the heart of the Lancers defense, Thimons leads the team in tackles through six games with 63, an average of 10.5 a game. He also has two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Deer Lakes, Kiski Area, Riverview