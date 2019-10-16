A-K Valley football players to watch in Week 8

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 5:51 PM

Johnny Crise

Highlands, Sr., WR/LB

The Golden Rams nearly pulled off the upset of Class 4A No. 2 South Fayette last Friday, and Johnny Crise played a big part. He hauled in touchdowns of 38 and 4 yards from freshman Chandler Thimons and was a part of a defense that held the Lions to their second-lowest point total of the season.

Logan Phillips

Burrell, Sr., RB/WR/DB

A main target for Alex Arledge in the passing game, Phillips caught a key third-quarter touchdown in last Friday’s overtime victory over Freeport and finished with three grabs for 77 yards. He has 22 catches for 358 yards and three scores on the season.

Eli Rich

Leechburg, So., TE/DL

The Blue Devils swarmed to the ball last week against Imani Christian. In that effort, they produced seven sacks. Rich was wealthy as he recorded three of those sacks and added two other tackles for a loss. For the season, he has 38 tackles and a team-best seven sacks.

Alex Wecht

Fox Chapel, Sr., WR/S

There were many stars on both sides of the ball for the Foxes in their upset of Mars last Friday, and Wecht was at the top of the list. He made nine tackles, and three of them were for a loss. He added 80 yards of total offense and rushed for the game-winning 32-yard score in the fourth quarter.

