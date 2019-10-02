A-K Valley football Q-and-A: Kiski Area’s Kenny Blake

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 5:17 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Kenneth Blake (1) runs past Hampton’s Josh Andersson (33) Sept. 27 at Hampton.

Since their matchup with North Hills in Week 2, the Kiski Area Cavaliers have had a secret weapon in their backfield.

Some refer to him as “Cheat Code” and others refer to him as “Kenny Crisp” but on Kiski Area’s roster, he’s No. 1, Kenny Blake.

“Every time he touches the ball, there’s a chance that he takes it,” Kiski Area coach Sam Albert said.

During the first two weeks of the season, Blake was playing wide receiver and the Cavaliers were struggling to get him into the flow of their offense. As one of the more dynamic players on the team, Albert said he needed to find a way to get Blake into the gameplan.

So, Albert went with a wildcat offense for part of the game against North Hills. Blake responded with 104 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

“That was the first game I really showed what I can do,” Blake said. “That put me on a good track for these last few games.”

Since then, Blake has run for over 150 yards in two of three games. He ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries against Fox Chapel. Then, this past week against Hampton, the talented junior carried the ball 29 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’ve seen good vision and he has good vision,” Albert said. “But he hits the holes so fast that he’s into the secondary before you can even get a hand on him.”

The only game that Blake didn’t run for 150 yards was against defending PIAA Class 5A state champion Penn Hills. The Cavaliers were limited to three points and the Indians displayed a level of speed that limited Blake in the open field. It showed Blake what he needs to work on for the future.

“They were just really fast and had a tough defense,” Blake said. “That just showed me that I need to get stronger and just keep working on my game.”

Kenny Blake is the subject of this week’s A-K Valley Q-and-A:

What do you think has allowed you to have so much success recently?

The first two weeks, I wasn’t really in the gameplan as much, so I started to get a little more motivation to show who I am. So, these last few games I’ve just been trying to do whatever I can.

What’s been the biggest difference?

I’ve just been getting the ball a lot more. In practice, they are starting to rep me more and it’s getting me more comfortable in games.

What’s it like running the wildcat offense?

I like it. We ran it when I was at Central last year and I was in that set. So I’m comfortable in it. I like being in the backfield and being able to see my holes.

You and Luke Lander both take snaps out of the wildcat. Who’s the better passer?

Luke for sure. I cannot throw.

What’s it like waking up Saturday morning after a 29-carry night?

My body, everything hurts. I am always sore.

How did it feel to help Kiski Area get its 300th win?

It felt really good. I grew up in Kiski, so I really love it here and it was just a great accomplishment.

Do you have any nicknames?

Yeah, Kenny Crisp and Cheat Code

Do you have a favorite professional athlete?

Kevin Durant

What about a favorite sports team?

I like Kentucky for college basketball. Florida for football. I like the Gators.

What’s your favorite meal?

Steak.

Is there anything you wouldn’t eat?

If I’m hungry, I’ll eat anything.

Do you have a favorite movie?

It

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

