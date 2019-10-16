A-K Valley football Q&A: Fox Chapel’s Shane Susnak

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 5:51 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Fox Chapel quarterback Shane Susnak has 1,415 passing yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

A 42-0 loss to Upper St. Clair on Sept. 27 put Fox Chapel’s record at 1-5, but the Foxes felt the scoreboard that night did not indicate how they played and that better things were ahead.

“After watching the tape against (USC), we knew we were a better team than that,” Fox Chapel quarterback Shane Susnak said. “Defensively, we gave up some big plays. Offensively, we drove the whole game, and we were in the red zone six times. We just didn’t finish.”

Following their biggest loss of the season, the Foxes decided it was time to start stacking wins to keep their playoff hopes alive. It started with a nonconference victory over Connellsville. Then, the Foxes (3-5, 2-3 Class 5A Northern Conference) produced their biggest win to date when they won at Mars, 30-28, last Friday.

Leading the way was the senior quarterback. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Susnak completed 21 of 29 attempts for 258 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown for 1,415 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

With two conference games remaining, the Foxes are in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Susnak is the subject of this week’s A-K Valley Q&A:

What part of the gameplan do you think helped the most?

We knew they were a run-heavy team, and we knew we had to stop them on defense, and our defense did a great job of that. So, we knew that if we got out to a good lead on offense, we could help the defense because we didn’t think (Mars) could play from behind.

Having a guy like Mike Carmody opposite you, does that motivate you a little more?

I think the section opponent does it more, just their team as a whole. We knew they were a really good team going in, but we think we have a really good team too. So, we were ready to put that on display Friday night in all three phases, and I think we did a good job of that.

Statistically, it was your best game of the season. What do you think led to that?

The offensive line blocked great. I had a ton of time back there, so I was able to really scan the field, and my receivers caught everything I threw up. When you have the line blocking like that and my receivers, then, the defense picked me up on the opposite side. It was a complete team effort.

Do you have a favorite player?

Baker Mayfield.

Do you like the NFL or the NCAA more?

I like the atmosphere of the NCAA, but I know the personnel of the NFL more.

If you had to create a quarterback from scratch — arm, intelligence, mobility and heart — how would you do it?

I would take the passion for the game of Baker, the IQ of Tom Brady and then the mobility and arm of Aaron Rodgers. I don’t think you can get much better than that.

Is there any movie you could watch over and over again?

I’d say “Happy Gilmore” is up there.

What other sports do you play?

Basketball and baseball.

What’s your favorite meal?

I’d have to say tacos or sloppy Joes.

Is there anything you won’t eat?

Sushi.

Do you have a favorite quote?

“Hard works beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?

I’ve always wanted to try living in a Montana-type area, a really rural area. Somewhere I could kind of get away from everything. I’m not sure how long I’d be able to do it, but I think it’d be a cool experience.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

