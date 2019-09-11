A-K Valley football Q&A with Deer Lakes’ Aris Hasley

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 6:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Aris Hasley is second in the WPIAL in passing yards, attempts, touchdowns and completions.

Deer Lakes football has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but senior quarterback Aris Hasley has led the passing game to new heights.

After three games, Hasley is ranked second among WPIAL quarterbacks in passing yards, attempts, touchdowns and completions. He’s converted just more than 50% of his passes for 849 yards and nine touchdowns. But he also has thrown five interceptions and put the Lancers’ two losses squarely on his shoulders.

“I have to play better. I have to execute better,” Hasley said. “We had a lot of good things happen, but we’ve had a lot of bad things happen, too. That’s why those games were both losses. I just have to play better. I have to execute. But I think I’m starting to get a hold of it.”

On Friday, Hasley threw for 323 yards and five touchdowns as Deer Lakes (1-2, 1-1 Class 3A Big East) defeated Uniontown.

He’s led the way for the Lancers on both sides of the ball, but offensively his team has taken a big step.

Last season, Hasley threw for 1,622 yards and 15 touchdowns. He already is halfway to those totals, and the 5-foot-11 signal-caller attributed that to his work in the offseason.

“Last season, I pretty much threw to just Jack (Hollibaugh),” Hasley said. “So in the offseason we really got together and started throwing with everyone and got the timing down.”

The work has paid off as Hasley has completed passes to seven receivers — three have caught touchdowns. Deer Lakes coach Tim Burk said spreading the ball around is crucial in his type of offense and added Hasley has made it look easy at times.

“He’s what makes us go,” Burk said. “Being in the system for three years, he has a great understanding of what I’m looking for, and he just has developed into a great quarterback. If we don’t have him were going to struggle.”

Hasley is the subject of this week’s Valley News Dispatch Q&A:

What do you think of your season so far?

I think it’s a pretty strong senior start. The first three games, they were obviously pretty big, so I think if we just keep rolling through the rest of the season I think we’ll be in good shape.

Did you expect to have this successful of a season personally?

I didn’t. I am very happy about it, though. But I want to keep working.

How much do you think you can improve?

I think I have a lot to improve on personally. Those first two games were on me because I didn’t execute well. So, down the stretch I think I’ll be able to take my game to the next level. I just need to limit the turnovers because that was a big focal point for me this offseason, and I haven’t gotten off to a good start.

Who’s the funniest guy on your team?

That’s a tough one. I would have to say Jack but (Zac) Herbinko makes me laugh, too. You know, I’ll have to say Jack. He’s always smiling, he’s always having a good time and that makes it easier for us out there.

What did you think of Week 1 of the NFL?

Monday Night Football is better than Sunday, that’s all I have to say. That Texans and Saints was nuts. I thought Deshaun Watson was going to be the clutch king for the first week.

Who’s your favorite NFL team?

I’m a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Who’s your favorite player?

It’s hard not saying Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. Defensively, I’d have to say Deion Sanders.

Do you have any pregame superstitions?

I have a playlist that’s about an hour and a half long. So I always turn that on at about 3 every Friday and listen to it in a specific order.

What songs are on it?

It’s a mixture, country, rap, all sorts of stuff. “Don’t Stop Believing” is on there, “Stand By Me,” “Thunderstruck,” Bob Seger, but then towards the end you have Meek Mill, J. Cole and Drake.

What’s your favorite meal?

Steak and potatoes. I love when my mom makes that stuff.

