A-K Valley football Q&A with Plum’s Jake Miller

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 4:57 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Plum sophomore Jake Miller threw for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his first career start.

For the past three games, Plum sophomore Jake Miller has stepped into the position with a level of confidence every coach looks for in a quarterback.

“He hasn’t really made too many mistakes the past three weeks and has played some pretty good competition,” Plum coach Matt Morgan said. “The little mistake he made against Connellsville, he bounced back right away. He has a way of carrying himself on the field, a poise and confidence that you want in a quarterback.”

In his first start against Franklin Regional during Week 1, Miller commanded the offense and threw for 111 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Morgan said the thing he noticed the most was Miller’s ability to identify his mistakes right away.

After a 44-0 loss against No. 3-ranked Gateway, Miller bounced back last week against Connellsville. The 6-foot signal caller completed 8 of 12 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw an interception.

During that game, he had three receivers catch touchdown passes, two of them 25 yards or longer, and the Mustangs cruised to a 49-10 Class 5A Big East Conference victory.

“We continued to work, and we just finished the game,” Miller said. “We ran, and we performed how we should and the results were what we expected them to be.”

Miller is the subject of this week’s A-K Valley Q & A:

How do you feel like your first three starts have gone?

I feel like they’ve gone pretty well. I think I’ve performed all right. I couldn’t do anything without my team, though, with my line in front of me and my receivers. I think we’ve done pretty well.

Were there any nerves for your first start, going against a team like Franklin Regional?

No, we came in ready. We started off good with our trick play in the beginning, then we just kept working. It didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but we worked the whole time.

What was your reaction when you found out you were named the starter?

I was proud of myself. I worked hard in the offseason with my team and I trained hard, so I was prepared to be the starter.

Was it pretty exciting for you?

Yeah, for sure.

If you were to play a sport that wasn’t football, what would it be?

Baseball.

What position?

Pitcher and third base.

Who is your favorite athlete?

Larry Fitzgerald.

What is your favorite meal?

Probably chicken wings or steak.

Is there anything you wouldn’t eat?

Seafood.

If you could change places with anyone in the world, who would it be?

I don’t know. I’m pretty happy with where I am at.

