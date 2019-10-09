A-K Valley football Q&A with Riverview’s Dean Cecere

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 5:03 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Dean Cecere (22) rushes the ball during their game against Greensburg Central Catholic on Aug. 31.

Two weeks ago, Riverview got its first win, escaping with a 21-20 victory over Imani Christian. Zach Hanlon led the way with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

But when the Raiders got their second win this past Friday, it was running back/strong safety Dean Cecere who shined brightest.

The 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore tallied 80 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and also produced two tackles and a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown on defense as his team took down Jefferson-Morgan, 34-14.

“I think it was about time,” Cecere said. “Our team needed something big to happen because our past few games, it’s been tough competition. On Friday, we came out with this attitude that we were going to win, and everyone was doing their job.”

Having the entire team clicking throughout the game allowed Cecere to have success on the ground. He said the line was opening up big holes and pushing their opponents down the field. But the big play of the game came when Cecere produced his big defensive touchdown, and he had a little motivation from a teammate to make it happen.

“I saw the quarterback looking at the No. 2 receiver and he just threw it up nowhere near him,” Cecere said. “I saw the ball go up, so I ran over and James (Williams) had gotten one last game, so I said to myself, ‘I need to get this pick. I need to get it.’ I grabbed it and it was just all open, so it was wheels up and I took it to the house.”

From there, the Raiders cruised to a nonconference victory and extended their winning streak to two games heading into a rivalry matchup with Eastern Conference rival Springdale.

Cecere is the subject of this week’s A-K Valley Q&A:

Was there something in the game plan that contributed to your big night?

I noticed that our line was just getting a push down the field and it was just opening it up for me to take off down the field and even for Zach too. I give all the credit to the line. They cleared up the space for us.

What’s the feeling like taking back an interception for a touchdown?

It was such a good feeling. I can’t really explain it.

How does this two-game win streak feel for you guys right now?

I think it’s helping us in the weight room and on the field during practice. It’s starting to give us a winning mentality. Like while we’re lifting, everyone is excited and we needed these two wins to kind of shape our mentality, to just go out there and win.

So Springdale on Friday, one of your biggest games of the year, under the lights, how excited are you?

I’m super excited. I know I’m going to have trouble sleeping this week because I am going to be so stoked for the game. I’m excited for my seniors to go out there too because I know this is a big game for the whole team. We have to work harder this week than any other week.

Do you have a favorite NFL player?

Le’Veon Bell

What about a favorite athlete?

Walter Payton

Do you play any other sports?

I play basketball and run track

What’s your favorite movie?

The Goonies

Do you have a favorite TV show?

I like Spongebob

What’s your favorite school subject?

Chemistry

Do you have a favorite teacher?

I like all my teachers, but I like Mrs. Lorenz

If you could live anywhere in the world where would you live?

North Carolina, Outer Banks

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

