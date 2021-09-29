A-K Valley girls athlete of the week: Riverview’s Lola Abraham

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 9:48 AM

Submitted by Sean Abraham Riverview’s Lola Abraham is a member of the 2021 soccer team.

Lola Abraham

Class: Sophomore

School: Riverview

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Abraham scored four goals and had three assists to lead Riverview girls soccer to its first victory of the year in a 7-0 win over Jeannette on Sept. 20. Abraham trains at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy and had an opportunity to train virtually with the U.S. U17 national team in April.

How’d it feel to be a key contributor to Riverview’s first win of the season?

It felt really good, especially since it wasn’t just our first win this season, but we didn’t have a program last year. It was good to get things back up and running. It was a whole team effort. Everyone contributed. There were different goal scorers. Our defense, our goalie, our midfielders, our forwards all played strong and contributed to the win.

How’s it feel to be back playing soccer at Riverview after the team took last year off?

It feels good to be back. Last year, I just trained with my club team, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, since we weren’t able to have a high school team. I’m still training with them, but it feels really good to be back playing with girls I go to school with. We can create a good bond as a team since we see each other every single day.

What was the experience like training with the U.S. U17 team?

We did multiple virtual meetings since we weren’t able to have an in-person camp due to covid. They provided a great opportunity and gave us different things to do. It was really helpful. We got to listen to some of the national team’s coaching staff and learn from them.

What is it like to have your dad as a coach?

He’s been the high school coach for quite a while now, so having him as my high school coach for the first time this year is really cool. When I first started playing, we had a youth club called Twin Boro that he coached, so I had him as a coach when I was super young, but now having him as a high school coach is fun. It’s created a closer relationship between us.

What is your favorite professional soccer team?

I like to watch the United States women’s team a lot. I like to watch our local team, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. We have season tickets to their home games. I also like watching the Premier League, MLS and professional soccer in general. Any time there’s a game on TV, I like watching.

What’s your favorite school subject?

I like math and science. I’m in pre-calculus right now and chemistry. Chemistry deals a lot with math, so I enjoy that. I like English and reading too, but if I had to choose I’d say I’m more of a math and science person.

What are your hobbies outside of soccer?

I’m in the marching band and play violin in the orchestra. I’m in other clubs like Model UN, which we do a lot with outside of school. Last year in the winter, I played basketball and I ran track in the spring.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

