A-K Valley girls basketball notebook: Status uncertain for Freeport’s Ava Soilis

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 7:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Ava Soilis (right) is averaging 9.8 points this season.

Freeport senior guard Ava Soilis missed her team’s 55-36 nonsection victory over Riverview last Saturday after suffering a knee injury while battling for a rebound against Section 1-4A rival Highlands two days earlier.

Yellowjackets coach Fred Soilis said Tuesday her status remains uncertain as she continues to be tested.

In 13 games, Soilis is averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.9 steals.

Freeport, 5-9 overall and 1-3 in section play, hopes to make it two wins in a row Thursday as it visits Derry (8-7, 1-4).

Section battles continue

Highlands and Knoch both are 3-1 in Section 1-4A, and both hope to keep pace with North Catholic (10-3, 5-0) as the section slate heats up this month.

The Golden Rams, who won the first meeting with the Knights, 52-41, on Dec. 19, takes a four game winning streak into its Thursday section contest at Greensburg Salem (9-3, 2-2).

Knoch, 7-4 overall, has won five in a row and hopes to keep it going Thursday at Valley (2-11, 0-4).

Two other notable section matchups Thursday:

• Apollo-Ridge (10-2, 2-1), coming off Monday’s 50-43 victory at Deer Lakes in Section 3-3A, visits Burrell (6-8, 1-2). The Bucs topped Ligonier Valley (2-8, 0-3) on Monday for their first section win.

