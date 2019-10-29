A-K Valley girls soccer capsule for Oct. 30

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Freeport’s Sidney Shemanski (22) celebrates her first goal with Emma Check (13) and Akina Boynton during their game against Apollo-Ridge Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Freeport Area High School. Freeport’s Sidney Shemanski (22) celebrates her goal with Emma Check (13) and Akina Boynton during their game against Apollo-Ridge earlier this season. The Yellowjackets play South Park in the third-place consolation game of the WPIAL Class AA girls soccer playoffs.

WPIAL

Class AA

Third-place consolation

8-Freeport (16-5) vs. 3-South Park (13-4-1)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Mars

Winner plays: The District 5 or 6 champion Nov. 5 in the first round of the PIAA tournament

Coaches: Brittni Grenninger, Freeport; Shelly Thropp, South Park

Players to Watch: Aleah Parison, Fr., F, Freeport; Maya Wertelet, Soph., F, South Park

Corner kicks: Freeport seeks its first trip to the PIAA tournament since 2016 when it finished as the WPIAL runner-up before advancing to the state quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets’ 3-0 semifinal loss to Yough on Monday marked the first time they were shut out this season. Senior Sidney Shemanski leads the Yellowjackets with 37 goals. Freshman Akina Boynton’s quarterfinal winner was her 12th of the season. Freeport started two seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen in Monday’s semifinal. Wednesday’s game is a rematch of a 2018 WPIAL quarterfinal contest won by South Park, 6-1…South Park, the Section 3 co-champion, saw its bid for a second straight WPIAL title end with a 4-0 loss to North Catholic. South Park reached the PIAA semifinals last year before falling to eventual champion Bedford on penalty kicks. South Park’s Haleigh Finale, a 100-career goal scorer, is a Robert Morris recruit.

