A-K Valley H.S. football notebook: Apollo-Ridge weathers storm in emotional victory

Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 6:13 PM

Louis Ruediger | Tribune-Review Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba works with his team during a preseason practice.

Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba was overcome with emotion, tears flowing down his face, after speaking with his team following a highly emotional 34-19 home victory over Valley on Friday.

Injuries to key players and deficits at halftime and in the fourth quarter challenged the Vikings players. But they rallied around each other and joined Burrell, Highlands, Plum and Freeport as Alle-Kiski Valley teams to open the season 2-0.

“We talk about the highs and lows of a game all the time,” Skiba said.

“I told them before the game that not everything is going to go perfect, and they have to weather the storms. Then all of those things did happen. But the guys just kept battling and bounced back. They trusted in one another and did the things I knew they could do to get the win.”

The Vikings won their first two games for the fourth time in six seasons.

Senior starters Karter Schrock (quarterback/defensive back), Jake Mull (receiver/defensive back/kicker) and Corbin Johnston (tight end/defensive end) were lost to injuries during the game.

Fellow senior Nick Curci helped carry the load, rushing 31 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns while making several key stops on defense. Apollo-Ridge ran for 332 yards overall.

Skiba said Johnston, who was carried off the field on a stretcher after making a defensive play late in the third quarter, has a concussion and will follow protocol moving forward.

Mull took hits to his midsection in the second quarter on both a run and at the end of a 45-yard interception return. Skiba said he was evaluated and treated and is expected to be on the road to recovery.

Schrock will have an MRI on a lower-leg injury suffered late in the first quarter, Skiba said.

“He was playing at such a high level, and that was such an unfortunate thing to have happen.”

By George, he got it

The third time was the charm for Riverview coach Trevor George against his alma mater.

The Raiders lost to Carlynton each of the past two seasons by scores of 48-8 and 35-12.

But Friday night, Riverview made a trip to Honus Wagner Field in Carnegie count with a 38-8 victory over the Golden Cougars.

The Raiders led 25-0 at halftime and added a pair of touchdowns in the second half before Carlynton scored in the fourth quarter.

Landon Johnson was the offensive star for Riverview as he carried 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Rio Stotts and Johnny Bertucci each added a rushing touchdown.

Riverview quarterback Rocco Cecere was an efficient 3 for 3 passing for 20 yards and a touchdown connection to Alex Schultheis.

Liam McElligott paced the defense with six tackles, a sack and a fumble recover.

The Raiders are back in action Saturday against Northgate.

Yellowjackets sting Gladiators

South Allegheny played its first game on the new turf at the recently completed Gladiators Stadium in Liberty Borough.

Freeport, though, played spoiler Friday with a 37-15 victory in the first meeting between the teams.

The Yellowjackets have averaged 32.5 points over the first two weeks after toppling Indiana, 28-8, in Week Zero.

Freeport was on its way early in the second quarter as quarterback Gavin Croney scored from 1 yard. The play was set up by a 76-yard scamper by Zach Clark.

Clark and Ben Lane later recorded back-to-back second-quarter touchdowns as the Yellowjackets led 23-8 at the break. Lane scored again in the third quarter, and linebacker Colton Otterman added a touchdown on an interception return.

Freeport will shoot for 3-0 on Friday as it hosts Quaker Valley.

The last time Freeport started a season 3-0 was 2015 when it was 4-0 before falling to Steel Valley. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season 9-1, went undefeated to win the Allegheny Conference and made the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.

Getting her kicks

History, it is believed, was made Friday night during Springdale’s nonconference game at Northgate.

Clare Schneider, a sophomore, became the first female to record a point for the Dynamos as she kicked the extra point on Springdale’s second touchdown in a 37-14 loss.

Schneider, also a member of the soccer team, played saxophone in the Dynamos band at halftime, as well.

Springdale’s other kicker, sophomore Noah Skaugen, is a member of the band — he also plays saxophone — and is on the soccer team.

Skaugen booted the extra point on the Dynamos’ first touchdown.

Springdale (0-2) will go for its first win of the season Friday at home against Summit Academy.

