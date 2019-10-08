A-K Valley high school athletes of the week: Maddie Ancosky, Scott Bitar
By:
Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Maddie Ancosky
Class: Senior
School: Leechburg
Sport: Volleyball
Report card: Ancosky had a big week for the Blue Devils, racking up 36 kills in two games. She had 18 kills in a 3-1 win over Springdale and 18 in a 3-2 loss to Vincentian Academy. Ancosky is also a key player on the girls basketball team and is a varsity and competitive cheerleader.
How did it feel to be a big contributor to defeating one of your local rivals, Springdale, last week?
Our wins come as a team. I contributed a little bit, but everyone on the team played well.
What did you take out of the match with Vincentian Academy?
It was a tough loss, but I think that was collectively it was our best game.
When Leechburg is playing at its best, what is it doing well?
We’re at our best, we stay positive and upbeat. When we get down on ourselves we can fall into a hole.
The Blue Devils have been in the playoffs the last few seasons. How hungry are you to get that first playoff win?
We were definitely disappointed when we lost to South Side last year, but I think we’re ready this year. All the practice and all the big games we’ve played definitely prepared us for what’s to come.
Do you have any college plans?
I plan to attend a four-year university for industrial engineering. I went to a few seminars over the summer and I knew I was interested in engineering and industrial engineering definitely caught my eye.
Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?
Our warm-up gets me excited. We do three lines of defense, and coach (Eve) Hebrank hits down at us. It gets us ready to play.
What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?
I like to travel. This past summer I went to Italy, Spain and Monaco.
Scott Bitar
Class: Senior
School: Fox Chapel
Sport: Golf
Report Card: Bitar became the fifth golfer in Fox Chapel history to win a WPIAL individual title last Tuesday. He shot 4-under-par 66, besting the field by six strokes at his home course, Fox Chapel Golf Club. He also is part of a Foxes team that won the Section 4-AAA title and will try to win a WPIAL championship for the first time since 2006.
Has it sunk in yet that you are a WPIAL champion?
I took an hour or two to sink in, but it was really awesome.
Was there a shot or moment during the round where you felt confident that you had it?
I was playing pretty well, but on 12 I thinned a shot over the green. I had a tough chip, and my plan was to just get it on the green and get a bogey. But I ended up draining a pretty long putt. At that point I felt pretty confident.
How do you feel going into the team playoffs?
Our team is jelling pretty well. We’ve been talking about playing smart and not making stupid mistakes. If we can do that, I think we have a good chance.
What club in your bag are you most comfortable with?
Probably my 54-degree wedge. If I have 100-120 yards in, I’m pretty confident I’ll hit it close.
Do you have any pre-round routines?
I usually like to run before a match. I get out of school a little bit early because I have an online class, so I will get a run in before I play a round. I just started doing it this year, and it’s really helped.
How has running helped your golf game?
It helps get rid of nervous energy. I’d say it helps me more on the mental side than the physical.
What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?
I like to shoot trap.
Jerin Steele is a freelance writer
Tags: Fox Chapel, Leechburg