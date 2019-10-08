A-K Valley high school athletes of the week: Maddie Ancosky, Scott Bitar

By:

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 5:05 PM

Submitted Leechburg’s Maddie Ancosky is a member of the 2019 girls volleyball team. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Scott Bitar watches his tee shot on Hole 16 during the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Previous Next

Maddie Ancosky

Class: Senior

School: Leechburg

Sport: Volleyball

Report card: Ancosky had a big week for the Blue Devils, racking up 36 kills in two games. She had 18 kills in a 3-1 win over Springdale and 18 in a 3-2 loss to Vincentian Academy. Ancosky is also a key player on the girls basketball team and is a varsity and competitive cheerleader.

How did it feel to be a big contributor to defeating one of your local rivals, Springdale, last week?

Our wins come as a team. I contributed a little bit, but everyone on the team played well.

What did you take out of the match with Vincentian Academy?

It was a tough loss, but I think that was collectively it was our best game.

When Leechburg is playing at its best, what is it doing well?

We’re at our best, we stay positive and upbeat. When we get down on ourselves we can fall into a hole.

The Blue Devils have been in the playoffs the last few seasons. How hungry are you to get that first playoff win?

We were definitely disappointed when we lost to South Side last year, but I think we’re ready this year. All the practice and all the big games we’ve played definitely prepared us for what’s to come.

Do you have any college plans?

I plan to attend a four-year university for industrial engineering. I went to a few seminars over the summer and I knew I was interested in engineering and industrial engineering definitely caught my eye.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

Our warm-up gets me excited. We do three lines of defense, and coach (Eve) Hebrank hits down at us. It gets us ready to play.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Math. I take Calculus right now.

Who is your best friend on the team?

All of them. We’re friends inside of school and outside. At a small school, you walk past people in the hall, and you know their brother or sister, their mom and their dad. You basically know everything about each other.

What’s your favorite TV show?

Friends

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I like to travel. This past summer I went to Italy, Spain and Monaco.

Scott Bitar

Class: Senior

School: Fox Chapel

Sport: Golf

Report Card: Bitar became the fifth golfer in Fox Chapel history to win a WPIAL individual title last Tuesday. He shot 4-under-par 66, besting the field by six strokes at his home course, Fox Chapel Golf Club. He also is part of a Foxes team that won the Section 4-AAA title and will try to win a WPIAL championship for the first time since 2006.

Has it sunk in yet that you are a WPIAL champion?

I took an hour or two to sink in, but it was really awesome.

Was there a shot or moment during the round where you felt confident that you had it?

I was playing pretty well, but on 12 I thinned a shot over the green. I had a tough chip, and my plan was to just get it on the green and get a bogey. But I ended up draining a pretty long putt. At that point I felt pretty confident.

How do you feel going into the team playoffs?

Our team is jelling pretty well. We’ve been talking about playing smart and not making stupid mistakes. If we can do that, I think we have a good chance.

What club in your bag are you most comfortable with?

Probably my 54-degree wedge. If I have 100-120 yards in, I’m pretty confident I’ll hit it close.

Is there a golf course you haven’t played that is on your bucket list?

I’d love to go over to Scotland and experience links golf, like St. Andrews or Carnoustie.

Do you have any pre-round routines?

I usually like to run before a match. I get out of school a little bit early because I have an online class, so I will get a run in before I play a round. I just started doing it this year, and it’s really helped.

How has running helped your golf game?

It helps get rid of nervous energy. I’d say it helps me more on the mental side than the physical.

Who is your favorite pro golfer?

I like Brooks Koepka because he’s really brought fitness into the game of golf more than anyone since Tiger (Woods). I also like Francesco Molinari because he doesn’t hit it the farthest, but he still ends up beating a lot of them most of the time. He’s smart and his short game is good.

What’s your favorite school subject?

English.

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I like to shoot trap.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Fox Chapel, Leechburg