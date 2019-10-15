A-K Valley high school athletes of the week: Plum’s Tyler Kolankowski and Freeport’s Lauren Lampus

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 5:17 PM

Freeport's Lauren Lampus is a member of the 2019 girls volleyball team. Plum's Tyler Kolankowski is a member of the 2019 boys soccer team.

Tyler Kolankowski

Class: Senior

School: Plum

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Kolankowski had a big week to help the Mustangs clinch their first boys soccer section championship since 2005. He assisted on two goals in a 3-0 win against Hempfield on Tuesday and followed with four goals and two assists in Plum’s 8-0 triumph over Penn Hills on Thursday on senior night. That’s when the Mustangs clinched the section title outright, finishing 13-0-1.

What went well for you and the team this week?

We were just thinking about that section title. Our main focus was to go out there and do what we did every game so far. Tuesday we only had three goals. Last game the team just found me the ball. Our midfield and defense just kept feeding us the ball up top.

What does this section championship mean to you and the team and to be a part of the group that has brought that success back to the program?

It was a big confidence thing because we had two guys that came to talk to us that were a part of that 2005 team. That really motivated us. After 14 years, it feels nice to be part of that group that brought it back.

What does it take to have the success continue into the playoffs?

Just keep doing what we’re doing and don’t change anything. We have to have that same mentality and go out hard every game.

Do you have any plans for next year and college?

I’m not sure if I want to play a sport in college yet, but I’m thinking about going into nursing.

Do you have any superstitions or game-day routines?

I just like to listen to music right before all the game and tape my wrists. We always have music playing a bring a speaker to the games.

What is your favorite school subject?

Physics

What is your favorite TV show?

Friends

What is your favorite movie?

Stepbrothers

What is your favorite song?

Lane Switch by Lil Tjay

What is something interesting that people might not know about you?

I also play basketball and kick for the football team.

Lauren Lampus

Class: Senior

School: Freeport

Sport: Volleyball

Report card: Lampus, who was honored prior to this past week’s action as a player of the week for the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, had another successful week, helping the Yellowjackets to a 2-0 record, as well as a championship in the weekend’s six-team Freeport Fall Fest Tournament. The senior , who also competes for the track and field team in high jump and long jump, had eight kills in both section wins, Tuesday against East Allegheny and Thursday against Burrell. Both wins were straight-set wins for the Jackets.

What went well for you and the team this week?

This past week we had a pretty good week. We were dealing with a lot of sickness, and we really powered through when it came to game time. We just played our game and it really helped, because everyone sort of got that mental block out of the way. I think I was just so excited to win, and that may sound stupid, but I wanted to win so bad and we all did. We just played really well.

What does it take for your team to have continued success into another playoff berth, which you’ve already clinched?

I think we just need to keep our focus together. We have the capability to be really great. We just need to stay focused and work hard. If we do, we’ll get the best results we can from what we have.

Freeport is ranked second this week in Class 2A heading into the final week of the regular season. Are there teams come playoff time that are on your radar , maybe other highly-ranked teams, or are you focused on what’s in front of you ?

We try not to look too far ahead and take each game at a time. If you look too far ahead, you’re going to underestimate teams and people right in front of you, and that’s never a good thing. Everyone wants to beat you all the time, so you have to take each game at a time.

Do you have any plans for next year and college?

I plan to play volleyball, and I think I want to major in biology and then go on into a pre-med program. I’m still deciding between a couple of schools.

Do you have any superstitions or game-day routines?

I think it’s just keeping my warmup partner. My friend, Cora (Crytzer) and I have been warming up together all through high school. So I think it’s just that.

What is your favorite school subject?

Biology and the sciences.

What is your favorite TV show?

Gilmore Girls

What is your favorite movie?

Any of the Harry Potter movies

What is your favorite song?

I don’t know that I have a favorite.

What is something interesting that people might not know about you?

I used to taekwondo, and I have my black belt in it.

Tags: Freeport, Plum