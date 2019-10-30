A-K Valley high school football Q&A with Apollo-Ridge’s Klay Fitzroy

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 5:40 PM

Louis Raggiunti For the Tribune-Review Valley’s Jayden Richter (20) tries to drag down Apollo-Ridge’s Klayton Fitzroy (10) Oct. 4, 2019.

The Apollo-Ridge Vikings closed out their regular season schedule this past Friday with a 43-33 loss to Charleroi.

But during that game, junior Klay Fitzroy had the opportunity to put his all-around versatility on display.

Over the course of the game, Fitzroy, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior, threw a 53-yard pass, ran the ball 10 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes for 111 yards and another score.

“To have him is huge because we get to use him everywhere,” Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba said. “I just want to get him as many touches as I can because he hits it sometimes and he can really just go. Friday night was an example of that. He has a burst that it is kind of deceiving, and he has those long strides when he gets going.”

Two plays into Friday’s game, Fitzroy took a 58-yard run to the house. Later, he caught an 88-yard pass from quarterback Jake Fello for his second score of the night.

“It was probably one of the better games I’ve had for sure,” Fitzroy said. “I was just trying to make plays and it just kind of happened.”

On Friday, the Vikings will make their first playoff appearance since 2016 when they host No. 10 New Brighton. It will be their first home playoff game since 2014, when they finished 9-2.

After a year of ups and downs with a young team, Fitzroy and the Vikings are excited to bring a playoff game back to Apollo-Ridge.

“We’re stoked,” Fitzroy said. “With this group of kids, we haven’t been in the playoffs in forever and to have a home playoff game, it’s very exciting.”

Klay Fitzroy is the subject of this week’s A-K Valley Q&A:

Was there something in the gameplan where you felt like you were going to have a big night on Friday?

Not really, I just got open and made plays off of that.

How fun is it to have an impact at several different positions?

I like it. Wherever I can help the team out, I’ll be there.

Is there a certain position you like to play the most?

I mean, I like wide receiver and quarterback. It just depends. I like running as a quarterback and I like catching the ball as a wide receiver.

How important was it for you guys to get home-field advantage?

It was real important. It’s important to get the community back out here and we need them on our side this week.

How do you guys match up with New Brighton?

They are a good team. We just need to find their weaknesses.

Do you enjoy going up against a wide receiver like New Brighton’s Jacob Francona?

I’m always up for a challenge against good receivers. I like going up against talented kids.

How would you describe what you can do on a football field?

I wouldn’t say I am fast, but whenever I need breakaway speed, I can utilize it. Then, I’m tall enough that I can catch the ball over top of kids and use my length.

Do you have a favorite sports team?

The New England Patriots

What about a favorite player?

I’ve always liked Tom Brady since I was younger. People call me a bandwagoner, but I’ve always liked him.

Favorite school subject?

Math

What’s the best place you’ve ever visited?

Tennessee

Is there somewhere you haven’t gone that you’d like to go to?

California

If you could switch places with anyone in the world, who would it be?

Tom Brady

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

