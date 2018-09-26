A-K Valley high school football Q&A with Knoch running back Matt Goodlin

By: William Whalen

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 4:48 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Knoch High School's Matt Goodlin waits for the start of a drill in practice on Aug. 7, 2018.

One of the many important elements to running a successful triple-option offense is that every running back has to be a legitimate threat for it to work, and it all starts with the feature back.

If it hasn’t become obvious to opposing teams through the first five weeks of the season, Knoch junior running back Matt Goodlin is the feature back in the Knights’ “Triple-Threat Offense.”

“He makes everything go,” Knoch coach Frank Whalen said. “Even when he’s not getting the football, the whole defense sucks in on him, and it opens up the pitch and play-action.”

Opposing defenses haven’t sucked in on Goodlin enough over the past few weeks. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder proved that he is indeed a “mudder” when he rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s 56-0 win over Northwest Eight Conference rival Ambridge. Goodlin splashed his way to touchdown runs of 45, 1, 5 and 22 yards as heavy rains moved through during the game.

“He came out Friday night and was ready to roll,” Whalen said. “(It’s) his explosiveness, his quickness and he’s extremely strong and fast. He only has one speed and that’s full-go.”

Goodlin leads Knoch (2-3, 2-2) with 547 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

After bouncing around at a number of defensive spots last season that included nose guard and cornerback, Goodlin has found a home at outside linebacker this season, where he’s steadily become a force.

“His improvement on the defensive side of the ball from Week Zero to now is through the roof,” Whalen said. “He never comes off the field. He’s definitely a special kid.”

Did you anticipate having such a big game last Friday?

We never underestimate any team. We had all intentions of coming out there with a win.

Knoch has 84 points in the last two weeks. Is this offense beginning to peak?

We’re far from peaking. We still have a lot of improvements to make, but our line has been doing really well the past few weeks. We’re not close to our full potential, but we’re getting there.

How high is the confidence level in the locker room now?

Our confidence has definitely gone up a little bit. Hoping it’s going to carry over for us against Montour.

After two home games, Knoch travels to conference rival Montour this Friday. What’s it going to take to get a win over the Spartans (0-5, 0-2)?

It’s going to take everybody. It’s going to take good communication on defense and both sides of the ball, and if we do that we will have no problem.

Could this week’s game against the winless Spartans be a trap game?

They’re definitely going to becoming out and playing. They’re at home. It’s not going to be easy. We need to treat every down like it’s your last play.

Does it feel like the playoffs have already begun for this team?

Yes. These next games coming up are big conference games to get us in the playoffs and it’s got to be all wins to get into the playoffs.

Are you more of an outside linebacker or running back?

Personally, I see myself as more of an offensive-minded person.

Where does this team need to improve the most as the season moves forward?

As a team, we’ve definitely become a lot closer over the past couple of weeks. And if we keep playing for each other, there will be an improvement on offense and defense.

What’s the strength of this year’s team?

Our offensive line this year has really been improving. Compared to last year, our pass game has been a big strength.

What’s your best attribute as a running back?

I’m going to say vision.

How does it feel to wear Knoch’s signature No. 5?

I always think about the reason why I’m wearing this number, and I go out there and play for that reason.

Which player on your team is poised to have a breakout season?

Junior wide receiver Jared Schrecengost. He probably has the best hands on our team. We still have yet to see what he can do in the passing game.

Who is your favorite NFL running back?

Christian McCaffrey.

What are your favorite college and pro football teams?

Pitt and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Do you have a nickname?

Coaches just call me “Matty.”

Who has the best nickname on the team?

All of our nicknames are kind of generic. Sophomore Tyler Buterbaugh, coach called him “Boot” one time and it stuck.

What are your plans for after high school?

I have aspirations to go and play college football somewhere, but that’s (based) on how these two years work out.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

