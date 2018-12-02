A-K Valley high school look-ahead: Week of Dec. 3, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, December 2, 2018 | 5:24 PM

Monday

Hockey

• Burrell can run its season-opening winning streak to 10 games if it can beat Connellsville in a Division II game at Pittsburgh Ice Arena. The Bucs lead the Division II standings by two games, outscoring their opponents 63-21.

• After a lopsided loss to West Allegheny, Fox Chapel will try to get back on the winning track in a Class A North game at North Hills. The Foxes (3-5) trail the Indians (5-3) by two games in the standings with the schedule approaching the midway point.

Tuesday

Hockey

• Knoch will attempt to end to its three-game losing streak as it takes on Neshannock in a Division II game at Alpha Ice Complex. The Knights are coming off a one-goal loss to Central Valley on Thursday.

Thursday

Hockey

• With wins in its two most recent games, Freeport faces a significant challenge as first-place Montour visits the Yellowjackets (4-4) at Belmont Ice Complex. The Spartans (8-0) have outscored their opponents 70-21.

Friday

Girls basketball

• A pair of Alle-Kiski Valley playoff teams from a season ago meet as Deer Lakes takes on Riverview in the opening night of the Deer Lakes Tip-Off Tournament.

• A new era begins at St. Joseph as the Spartans, with five new starters and a new coach, host Highlands in the opening round of the St. Joseph Tournament. Highlands is beginning a new era of its own under new coach Courtney Udanis, a Highlands graduate.

• Apollo-Ridge, a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinalist last season, squares off with Valley in the opening game of the Springdale Tip-Off Tournament. The Vikings are playing their first game under new coach Ernie Sipolino. Springdale hosts Ellwood City in the other game.

Boys basketball

• Highlands hopes to win the WPIAL Class 4A title this season and will begin the campaign against perennially powerful Pine-Richland at the Pine-Richland Tip-Off. The all-Rams battle features the defending WPIAL and PIAA 6A runner-up (Pine-Richland) against a WPIAL 5A semifinalist (Highlands).

• Burrell won a share of the Section 3-3A championship last season, and the Bucs will face a heavyweight in their season opener: defending WPIAL Class 5A champion Mars.

• Former Section 3-6A opponents Fox Chapel and Plum play in the season opener at Plum’s tip-off tournament. The Mustangs are coming off a 6-16 season and lost twice in lopsided fashion to Fox Chapel but return all five starters, including star Lamar Whiting. Fox Chapel must replace its top three scorers but was a WPIAL quarterfinalist each of the past two seasons.

Wrestling

• Burrell, the 12-time defending WPIAL Class AA champion, begins the season with a dual match against Waynesburg, a WPIAL Class AAA playoff qualifier last season.

Saturday

Wrestling

• The two-day Eastern Area Invitational Wrestling Tournament wraps up at Gateway, with Kiski Area, Plum, Valley and Highlands competing. Kiski Area will try to win its fourth consecutive tournament title.

• Fox Chapel and Riverview will be among the teams competing at the Hampton Dawg Duals.

• Knoch wraps up its two days of competing at the Hickory Tournament.

Tags: Apollo Ridge, Burrell, Cheswick Christian, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area, Knoch, Leechburg, Plum, Riverview, Springdale, St. Joseph, Valley