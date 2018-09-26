A-K Valley high school roundup: Freeport girls soccer edges Highlands

By: Staff Reports

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 11:15 PM

The Freeport and Highlands girls soccer rivalry produced another thriller.

Abby Bastaja scored in overtime, giving Freeport a 2-1 victory in a Class 2-AA game Wednesday night.

Carlie Giori added the other goal for the Yellowjackets (5-4, 4-3). Sidney Shemanski assisted on both goals, and Maddie Zarichnak made six saves.

Jaci Bowser scored for Highlands (3-5, 2-4), and Sam Gildner stopped 15 shots in goal.

Kiski Area 4, Knoch 1 — Reagan Frederick scored a pair of goals and added an assist to help lift Class AAA No. 4 Kiski Area (8-2, 7-1) past Section 1 rival Knoch (1-8-1, 1-5-1). Christa Palla added a goal and an assist, and Faith Andree notched a goal for the Cavaliers. Lindsie Galbreath scored for the Knights.

Deer Lakes 7, Valley 1 — Madeline Boulos scored a pair of goals and added an assist, and Lily Litrun scored twice as Class AA No. 4 Deer Lakes cruised by Section 2 rival Valley. Abigail Boulos scored a goal and added an assist, and Nina Lafko and Abby George notched goals for Deer Lakes (10-1, 7-0). EmmaRuby Ward scored for Valley (2-6, 0-6).

Plum 2, Obama Academy 0 — Hannah Odom and Andrea D’Incau scored goals for Class AAA No. 5 Plum (9-1, 6-1) in a Section 3 win over Obama Academy (5-5, 2-4). Jamie Seneca and Gina Proviano had assists. Aly Bryner and Zoe Nonnenberg made two saves apiece in net for the Mustangs, who registered their seventh consecutive shutout.

Burrell 13, East Allegheny 0 — Danica Johnson recorded a hat trick, and Kaitlyn Postupack scored twice for Burrell (7-1-1, 5-1) in a Section 2-AA win at East Allegheny (2-4-1, 1-4-1). Mara Stevenson and Annie Weimer had three assists apiece, and Danica Stone recorded two assists.

Boys soccer

St. Joseph 13, Jeannette 1 — The Spartans raced to an 8-0 halftime and rolled past Sector 2-A rival Jeannette (0-5, 0-5) to extend their win streak to four games. Daniel Fábregas paced the St. Joseph (4-7, 3-4) attack with four goals, and Eli Swierczewski added a pair goals. Dom Ferrante, Rylan Zale, Seth Jordan, Ben Zock, Jesse Walter, Mason Hurlbut and Otto Conroy added one goal apiece for the Spartans.

