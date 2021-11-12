A-K Valley PIAA soccer quarterfinal capsule for Nov. 13, 2021
Friday, November 12, 2021 | 6:01 PM
PIAA
Girls Soccer
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Plum (20-2-1) vs. Mechanicsburg (18-3-2)
1 p.m. Saturday at Hollidaysburg High School, Hollidaysburg
Winner plays: Winner of 7-1 Mars (17-0-1)/7-3 Montour (16-7) on Tuesday in semifinals (Site and time TBD)
Notes: Plum punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over District 6 champion Hollidaysburg on Tuesday. The Mustangs bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Mars in the WPIAL title game. Sophomore Ava Weleski recorded her third two-goal game of the postseason with a pair of tallies, including the winner. She has 16 goals this season. Junior Kaitlyn Killinger scored her 30th of the season off a Weleski assist. The Mustangs held Hollidaysburg to two shots on goal. The state-playoff win was the first in program history. The three goals against Hollidaysburg gives Plum 122 on the season, an average of 5.3 a game … Mechanicsburg entered the state playoffs as the District 3 champion for the second year in a row. Last year, Mechanicsburg beat Hollidaysburg, 6-1, in the PIAA first round before falling to eventual state champion Mars, 2-0, in the semifinals. Senior Halle Engle is the offensive leader for the Wildcats. She tallied two goals, including the winner in the second overtime, in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over District 12 runner-up St. Hubert’s. Engle, an all-state selection last year and a Liberty commit, has 49 goals. Mechanicsburg used penalty kicks to defeat Elco for the District 3 crown. Junior goalkeeper Ari Frey made nine saves against St. Hubert’s and stopped a pair of penalty kicks in the district title matchup.
