A-K Valley PIAA soccer quarterfinal capsule for Nov. 13, 2021

By:

Friday, November 12, 2021 | 6:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Emily Berrott works against Mars’ Reese Dunaway during the Class 3A girls championship game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Highmark Stadium.

PIAA

Girls Soccer

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Plum (20-2-1) vs. Mechanicsburg (18-3-2)

1 p.m. Saturday at Hollidaysburg High School, Hollidaysburg

Winner plays: Winner of 7-1 Mars (17-0-1)/7-3 Montour (16-7) on Tuesday in semifinals (Site and time TBD)

Notes: Plum punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over District 6 champion Hollidaysburg on Tuesday. The Mustangs bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Mars in the WPIAL title game. Sophomore Ava Weleski recorded her third two-goal game of the postseason with a pair of tallies, including the winner. She has 16 goals this season. Junior Kaitlyn Killinger scored her 30th of the season off a Weleski assist. The Mustangs held Hollidaysburg to two shots on goal. The state-playoff win was the first in program history. The three goals against Hollidaysburg gives Plum 122 on the season, an average of 5.3 a game … Mechanicsburg entered the state playoffs as the District 3 champion for the second year in a row. Last year, Mechanicsburg beat Hollidaysburg, 6-1, in the PIAA first round before falling to eventual state champion Mars, 2-0, in the semifinals. Senior Halle Engle is the offensive leader for the Wildcats. She tallied two goals, including the winner in the second overtime, in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over District 12 runner-up St. Hubert’s. Engle, an all-state selection last year and a Liberty commit, has 49 goals. Mechanicsburg used penalty kicks to defeat Elco for the District 3 crown. Junior goalkeeper Ari Frey made nine saves against St. Hubert’s and stopped a pair of penalty kicks in the district title matchup.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Plum