A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland

By:

Monday, December 12, 2022 | 9:02 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland brings the ball upcourt during a game against St. Joseph last season. Submitted Apollo-Ridge senior Brinley Toland Previous Next

Having lost no seniors to graduation, the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team has quite a familiar roster this season. The way senior standout Brinley Toland sees it, that gives the Vikings an advantage.

“We play really well together and have been playing together for a long time through in-house, middle school and now high school,” Toland said. “We know each other and work well together. It helps when we are playing together.”

Toland, a point guard, is the daughter of Kacie Toland and Shane Bartha. She is a member of the Apollo-Ridge honor roll and plays on volleyball team, where she made second-team all-section this season. She has been playing basketball since the second grade.

While Apollo-Ridge has a very similar roster to last year, the Vikings will see new opponents this season as the team has moved up from Class 2A to Class 3A.

“I think the change will definitely be a challenge,” said Toland. “We had good teams in our section last year like Greensburg Central Catholic, and we aren’t sure what teams like Mt. Pleasant or Shady Side look like quite yet.”

Toland took some time out to answer some questions for a senior spotlight Q&A:

Why did you choose basketball?

I chose basketball because my mom, aunt and grandma played, and my pap (Ray Bartha) coaches. We are a big basketball family, and before second grade, I played, too. I have always been excited to play.

How do you view your role as a leader on the team?

We all have respect for each other, and as a point guard, I have to take charge sometimes. When everyone is worked up, I have to stay focused so things run smoothly.

What did the offseason look like for the team?

We played through summer leagues. We had a very good turnout, and everyone showed up. We did pretty decent in the summer league, and we’ve been focusing on small things to get back into the swing of things.

Last year, you averaged 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.6 steals per game. You make contributions in a lot of areas. In your opinion, how important is scoring to you?

The ball is in my hands the majority of the time. However, as long as the team scores, I don’t care how many points I personally have. It’s really not the most important thing.

What are the team goals for the season?

I really think that we need to get everyone back, healthy and get back to playing again. We are down a few players right now, which could really hurt us. But as my pap says, he isn’t worried about playoffs right now, and we’re taking it one game at a time.

You also play volleyball. Tell me a little bit about that and your final season.

I had a lot of fun. Even though the record didn’t go as planned, we did well considering the tough teams, like Freeport and Deer Lakes, we faced.

What is your favorite memory from basketball?

Having my pap there to coach me. He has coached me since I was very little, and we have a special bond. We are very close and get each other. I also get to play with my little sister, and I feel the same way.

How do you feel about your final season starting?

I’m excited but sad. It went by so fast, but I’m excited to have the same team. We did pretty decent last year, and I’m looking forward to playing new teams and switching it up.

Do you follow any superstitions?

I always have to do the exact same warmup. I also always run late. If I am on time, it throws me off. As a team, we all pray and do the exact same warmup. On the sidelines, I do the same routine when shooting.

What are your future plans? Is basketball included?

I’m not sure what I want to do yet. I was looking at Clemson maybe, but I wouldn’t play basketball. I want to major in pre-med. If I stay around here, then I may go to a Division III school to play.

What is one piece of advice you’d like to leave with your teammates?

Play your hardest and cherish every memory. It goes by fast, and you really never know how much you appreciate the sport until it’s gone.

Tags: Apollo-Ridge