A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Jessica Ross

By:

Monday, May 1, 2023 | 11:45 AM

Submitted Apollo-Ridge senior Jessica Ross

With a strong field of competitors converging on West Mifflin High school, the TSTCA Outdoor Championships on April 15 was one of the highlights of the WPIAL track and field season.

It sure was for Apollo-Ridge senior Jessica Ross.

“I was super happy with my performance at the TSTCA meet,” said Ross. “Not only did I place high and have a great height, I also didn’t miss any of my attempts until I got to 10 feet.”

Jessica is the daughter of Rebecca and Matthew Ross. She’s been involved with pole vaulting since her sophomore year.

“I chose pole vault because I was also fascinated with watching the older students do it,” said Ross. “I used to dance and perform aerial skills, so I was already used to going upside down.”

Ross took some time out of her schedule to sit down and answer some questions for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

What did your offseason look like?

The track team doesn’t fully pull together until the season officially starts, but you can find me in the offseason training my springs and lifting at the gym with my friends and boyfriend. Productively goofing around would be a good way to describe my time in the gym.

Was it intimidating for you to try pole vault for the first time? Did you have to buy your own pole?

It was mostly just fun when I first started vaulting. I was using an old pole that wasn’t properly suited for where I was technically my sophomore year, but it got me to WPIALs, where I placed seventh. I met Dave Sullivan there, who introduced me to his son Tim’s club, Steel City Pole Vault, where I now train. I bought my pole my junior year, and I’m also renting one from Tim. The new pole that we got was $450, and renting one is about $100 per season.

What percentage of success in the pole vault is due to speed and strength, and what percentage is due to technique?

Speed and strength can only get you so far in pole vaulting, and it is drastically easier to muscle up the pole for a guy than it is for a girl. Technique plays a huge role once you can’t use your sheer strength to clear heights. Mostly though, the factor that’s impacted is my success level at meets as it’s been increasingly mental. Before I surpassed 10 feet, I reached a real roadblock because 10 feet was my school’s previous school record. As of now, I cleared 10 feet, 1 inch, which is now Apollo-Ridge’s new school record for girls vaulting.

Do you participate in other events?

I run the 100-meter dash, start the 4x100m relay and high jump in addition to pole vault. On April 12, my 4x100m relay team broke the school record with a 51.8 second time. I don’t high jump at every meet, but when I do, I have an absolute blast. I got a personal record of 4 feet, 10 inches in a meet against Valley and Deer Lakes.

You represented Apollo-Ridge on Hometown High Q on KDKA. What was that experience like for you?

It was super exciting to be a part of, and seeing my friends and I on TV was really cool. The first round of the competition was intimidating for sure, but after we won, it made the win that much better. Although we didn’t win the second round, I am really proud of my fellow senior Maddie Smoyer and my soccer mate and sophomore Mirabelle Andre.

What types of things did you learn from last year that will translate into this year?

Towards the end of last year, I was really starting to get in my head from all the expectations surrounding my success in pole vault. This year, I’ve really started focusing on calming myself down before my events and knowing that no matter what happens, the day will go on. At big invitational meets where there are 51 schools and I’m the lone athlete from Apollo-Ridge, I put on headphones and jam out to music while I’m waiting. At regular or tri-meets, I hang out with my friends and cheer each other on. I’m so thankful for my teammates in track. They’re the best cheerleaders and help keep things less serious.

Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes you stand out.

My class is disproportionally small for Apollo-Ridge with about 60 kids graduating. This being said, almost every one of my peers are involved in a multitude of clubs and teams at Apollo-Ridge. I’m proud to be graduating with such an amazing group of people I’ve grown up with.

What does leadership mean to you?

It means kindness and tolerance to others. If you emit a positive light, people will take notice and follow your example.

What is your hype song and why did you choose that song?

“Alright” by Kendrick Lamar. To be frank, I just really like the song, but the lyrics talk about reassurance that everything will end up working out in the end, and that is really comforting to me in seemingly high-stakes situations.

What are your future plans? Is pole vault included?

I am enrolled at the University of Vermont to major in Environmental Science. I am undecided about pole vault at the moment.

What is one piece of advice you’d like to leave with your teammates?

My advice would be to find a few close friends that you truly can connect with and have fun with them no matter the situation.

Tags: Apollo-Ridge