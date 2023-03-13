A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Addy Landowski

Monday, March 13, 2023 | 12:21 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Addy Landowski blocks the shot of Deer Lakes’ Anna Bokulich on Feb. 9.

March is a time of transition in high school sports, with the winter season wrapping up and spring sports getting started.

It’s a time of change for Burrell senior Addy Landowski as well. Having wrapped up her senior season on the court for the Bucs, she’s looking ahead to her time playing in college.

“The end of the season was very bittersweet for me,” Landowski said. “We have been playing together for so long, but I am thankful to continue my basketball career at Penn State (Behrend). I’m ready to push myself to the next level and have more confidence while playing.”

Addy is the daughter of Sharon and Brian Landowski. She is the basketball team captain, a member of the Interact Club, Reading Railroad, student government and played AAU Basketball. She has been playing basketball since the fifth grade.

“I chose it because of how tall I was,” Landowski said. “Everyone told me to do it, and I did. I fell in love with the sport.”

Landowski took some time out of her busy schedule to sit down and answer some questions for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How do you feel about being picked to play in the Cager Classic?

I am very excited and thankful to have the opportunity to do so.

What did the team do in the offseason to prepare?

We were in the gym a lot during the summer. We were always shooting, running plays and perfecting our craft.

What lessons did you learn last year that helped the team reach the playoffs this year?

We learned that we needed to work as a team and trust each other more than we have in previous years.

Tell me about beating Deer Lakes in the season finale to clinch a playoff berth.

It was a packed gym because it was senior night. The energy was high, and the team was really feeding off of the energy. Everyone had the energy that we needed to get the win.

You are a 6-foot-2 center. Tell me a little bit about the obligations that come along with being one of the taller players on the court.

I have always been the tallest. For me, personally, I am one of the better shooters and I am able to shoot 3-pointers.

Tell me about some advantages and disadvantages of being 6-2.

An advantage is rebounding as that is very important. A disadvantage is guarding teams that don’t have the 6-2 forward.

Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes your class stand out.

We have been playing together for a really long time. We push each other a lot and believe in each other.

What made you choose Penn State (Behrend)?

As soon as I walked on their campus, I knew I was meant to be there. Choosing a school was difficult, but I loved that the coaches helped me through it and I am thankful for them.

What were you looking for when it came to a school and did you look at other schools?

I was looking for a team that does a lot together and has a lot of energy while playing. I was also looking at Waynesburg, Muskingum and Mount Aloysius.

What advice would you give to players about the recruiting process?

I would say to follow your heart on what you want to do and be wary of what kind of team you want to be on. Make sure it’s the right fit for you. I’d also say to be aggressive while playing and play with confidence but don’t be selfish.

What do you plan to major in at college and why?

I plan to major in psychology and minor in criminology. Those two fields have a lot to do and many careers that follow. Those both really spark my interest.

How do you feel you’ve developed as a player and person from your freshman year until now?

I feel that I am more aggressive and have gained a lot of confidence on the court, and the confidence definitely carried out into my personal life.

What is your favorite memory from Burrell basketball?

I’d say going to Cal U this summer with the team and playing games for a camp.

What is one tradition that your team does that you’d like for them to continue?

Playing music on the bus and getting the energy up before games.

What does basketball mean to you?

I’ve been around it all of my life, and it’s really not a sport to me. It’s an everyday thing that I live with now.

What advice would you like to leave with your teammates?

Play with confidence, play for each other and play as a team.

