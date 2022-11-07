A-K valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Avery Bain

Monday, November 7, 2022 | 12:35 PM

Submitted Burrell senior Avery Bain

Loaded with talent, the Burrell girls volleyball team recently wrapped up a successful season. The Bucs ended the regular season with an 11-3 record and earned a playoff victory over Fort Cherry before falling to fifth-seeded Quaker Valley.

The team has had big wins over playoff teams such as Deer Lakes and Derry. Contributing greatly to the success this season was senior standout Avery Bain.

“Avery’s biggest strength to our team is her knowledge of the game and her execution,” coach Alyson Shirley said. “She is able to pick up on other teams and express to her teammates a gameplan to help everyone succeed.”

Bain, an outside hitter, is the daughter of Patrick and Suzanne Bain. She is a member of the National Honor Society and student government. She has been on the high honor roll for four years and is a four-year starter. Additionally, her club volleyball team placed fifth at nationals. She is currently in the recruiting process and wants to major in pre-law in college.

“She will fit into any college environment and team just fine,” Shirley said. “I know she will continue to be a great teammate, hard worker and kind person wherever she goes. I am excited to see her at the next level.”

Bain took some time out of her busy schedule to sit down and answer a few questions for a Senior Spotlight:

Burrell just finished up a successful season. What did the team do in the offseason to prepare?

We practiced all summer and did a lot of conditioning. We also had a large number of people in attendance, and we all worked together. This made a lot of options for our lineup.

This year, Burrell moved down from Class 3A to 2A. What was that transition like?

It was really awesome to move back down to 2A. Class 3A had a lot of competitive teams, which gave us good practice. However, the other teams were always one step ahead of us. It was relatively easy for us to go back to 2A, and we’re back to where we are supposed to be. It was a relief for us.

Who do you believe your toughest opponent was this season?

I’d say Freeport. They have always been very good, and their coach is one of the best. It’s always a good challenge for us, and, since we live so close to them, we consider them our rivals.

Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes your class stand out.

There are only four of us, and we’re all very close friends. This has made a huge difference because it lets all four of us lead. We can look to each other instead of one person.

What do you believe is your team’s biggest strength?

I think our offense is our biggest strength.

What advice do you have to anyone who plays volleyball for fun or wants to begin playing competitively?

I would say to start as early as you can, but it is never too late to start.

Many people play beach volleyball when they’re on vacation. Do you play beach volleyball?

I do in my free time, but I don’t do it for a sport.

What is your favorite memory from volleyball?

I would say beating Deer Lakes this season.

Do you follow any superstitions on game day?

I have to wear the exact same hairstyle every game.

What is one thing people may not know about you?

I have never played any other sport. Volleyball has been my lone sport.

