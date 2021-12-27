A-K Valley senior spotlight: Burrell’s Brandon Coury

By:

Monday, December 27, 2021 | 11:45 AM

Submitted by Brandon Coury Burrell’s Brandon Coury is a senior on the 2021 basketball team. Tribune-Review file Burrell’s Brandon Coury is approaching 1,000 career points. Previous Next

Brandon Coury’s basketball skills continue to develop.

A third-year starter for Burrell, he has always found ways to score, evidenced by his impending 1,000 career points milestone. But it’s the other areas of his game that have truly benefited the Bucs, who were 1-20 two years ago before improving to 9-10 with a playoff appearance last season.

“He’s very strong and gets to the hoop and developed as a knockdown outside shooter,” coach Mike Fantuzzo said. “He’s a smart player and never takes a play off. He has grown to finally become our best defender and is looked to in difficult situations by the entire team to lead.”

Expectations are even higher this season for the Bucs, and Coury’s play is a major reason why. The senior opened the season with 21 points in a win over Homer-Center in the Bucs’ tip-off tournament. He then scored 18 in a loss to Kiski Area the next night. The 6-foot-1 guard also had 16 points in a nonsection loss to Shady Side Academy.

He entered the season about 250 points shy of 1,000 for his career and after averaging 14.5 points and 22 points the past seasons, he has all but assured to reach that pinnacle in the coming days.

Coury stepped off the court for a few minutes for a senior spotlight Q&A:

How did the team play in the tip-off tournament?

Not bad. First game went well. The second game, I thought our defense was a little better, but offense was on the poor side. The crowd was really nice. It was a fun environment. I was disappointed we didn’t win the second game.

How has the team improved during your high school career?

We’ve been buying into the defensive end of the game. We’ve gradually gotten better offensively. We still have high hopes for this season. During my three years, we’ve put in a lot of work and gradually gotten better.

What are the team’s goals this season?

Our main goal is to win the section. Other goals are to win at least one playoff game, and another goal would probably be to qualify for states.

What will it take to return to the playoffs this season?

We need to start having fun playing basketball. I think we’re getting too stressed out. This is the first time we’ve had real expectations as a team. If we just start having fun and making shots and playing good defense, we’ll be back in the playoffs.

You are nearing 1,000 career points. What does that accomplishment mean to you?

It means a lot. It was one of my goals when I started sophomore year. It’s definitely thanks to coaches and teammates if it happens. That’s not my main goal for this year. First is winning, but that would definitely be a nice side piece to have.

How would you characterize your role on the team?

I think my team looks for me to usually get a bucket and lock down whoever I’m guarding. I think they also look to me for leadership at times as well, being a senior captain.

Are you involved in any other activities at Burrell?

I did baseball my first two years. I’m in NHS, FBLA. I did track last year but didn’t do the meets. I think I’ll do track meets this year.

Have you made plans for next year?

I’m planning to go school, but I’m undecided if I’ll play basketball in college.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m probably the biggest Pittsburgh Pirates fan in the area. I’ve just always been a Pirates fan. I fell in love with the 2013 team. I went to Game 3 of the NLDS, their last playoff win.

Do you think the Steelers will make the playoffs?

I think we’ll just miss. I’m really hoping (they make it).

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Burrell