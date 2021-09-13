A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Caroline Dynka

Monday, September 13, 2021 | 12:23 PM

Submitted by Caroline Dynka Caroline Dynka is a senior on the 2021 Burrell girls tennis team.

To be the best, you have to beat the best.

Burrell’s Caroline Dynka faces that challenge every time she takes the court.

As the Bucs No. 1 singles tennis player, she has the tough task of facing each opponent’s top player.

She’s coming off a 6-4, 6-4 win over Derry’s Danielle Dominick, and again take on top competition this week at the Section 1-AA singles tournament at Valley.

Dynka, who also is a talented softball player, is likely to have a rematch with Valley’s Eden Richey, who defeated Dynka in the section quarterfinals a year ago. Though she missed out on the WPIAL singles tournament, Dynka was a WPIAL qualifier in doubles with partner and graduate Amber Bigler after they finished third in Section 1.

Dynka took some time last week for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How has the tennis season gone so far?

It’s going good. We haven’t gotten to play much because it keeps raining. I think we’re going to be pretty good this year. We have some good players.

What are some of your strengths on the court?

Probably my placement where I place my shots and my serve and probably just the fact that I’m kind of quick to the ball.

What’s the biggest challenge in playing at No. 1 singles?

Definitely the fact that a lot of other girls put in tons of work in their singles games. I’m always going to be playing the best on each team. It’s always the best competition from that school. Everyone has their own game, so you have to adapt to their game.

What are your goals for the section singles tournament?

I’m hoping to place in the top three. Obviously, first would be nice. Last year I did pretty good.

What players to do you look up to?

I watch the U.S. Open a lot. There’s not any specific players (I look up to). They’re all amazing. Everyone has their own skills and things I look up to individually.

Who is the toughest player you’ve faced?

Probably Eden Richey from Valley. She’s really good.

What’s the biggest adjustment you have to make when playing doubles tennis?

I fell like doubles is a lot easier because the lines you have more space to work on the court. The biggest challenge is the two-person thing. You both have to be on and work together. I really like doubles, so I like working with other people to win.

How did your summer softball season go?

It went really well. My team, Team Pennsylvania, did really good.

Where were you able to travel for games?

Lots in Ohio: Columbus, Cleveland. I went to Philly. This fall, I’ll be in Ohio a lot.

Have you made any college plans?

I’m talking to a couple different schools. I’m definitely going to be playing softball. It will depend on which school is best academically for me. I want to major in marketing and business.

Are you involved with any other sports/activities at Burrell?

Reading Railroad and art club.

What is something people might not know about you?

I guess that I’m pretty artistic and that I like nature a lot. I really like all kinds of art, painting, customizing and fixing up old things and making them new. I also like kayaking and paddle boarding, hiking.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

